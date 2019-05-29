ARTS Pick: Matthew Shipp Trio

Jazz age: At 60, jazz pianist Matthew Shipp is still innovating, even while contemplating a career slowdown. Known for his slick improvisations, the veteran is joined by peers from New York City’s modern jazz scene on a tour to celebrate the new release, Signature, by the Matthew Shipp Trio. Downbeat Magazine calls Shipp “the connection between the past, present, and future for jazz heads of all ages.”

Saturday 6/1. $12-20, 8pm. First Presbyterian Church, 500 Park St. cvillejazz.org.

