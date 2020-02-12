Arts Pick: Love Luxe

Arts Pick: Love Luxe
Arts


2/12/20 at 7:00 AM
You and me both: From Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow,” stage magic is made when a duo has chemistry. After a nearly 10-year break (they both moved away), Richelle Claiborne and Ezra Hamilton reunite for Love Luxe, a rare performance sure to rekindle the artists’ memorable sets from the old Gravity Lounge days. Backed by Vic Brown, Eric Johnson, and Logan Seidler, the lifelong friends share an evening of sensuous duets as the audience swoons.

Friday 2/14 $18-20, 8pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St. 806-7062.

