ARTS Pick: Let There Be Light

The annual Let There Be Light installation at PVCC this Friday honors the approaching solstice with a series of illuminated works by local artists (shown here is Ashtin Bowman's "Swarm of Constellations"). The annual Let There Be Light installation at PVCC this Friday honors the approaching solstice with a series of illuminated works by local artists (shown here is Ashtin Bowman’s “Swarm of Constellations”).
Arts


12/11/19 at 7:07 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Glow up: The longest night of the year is celebrated with beauty and promise at the annual Let There Be Light festival. To honor the approaching solstice, curator and artist James Yates features illuminated outdoor works by Circe Strauss, Patty Swygert, Chris Haske, Andrew Sherogan, Dom Morse, and a group of Murray High School students, plus faculty members Fenella Belle, Jeremy Taylor, Allyson Mellberg Taylor, and Ed Miller.

Friday, December 13. Free, 6pm. PVCC Grounds, 501 College Dr. 977-6918.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts

Tags:     , , ,

Previous Post

ARTS Pick: Lindsey Stirling

Next Post

Album reviews: Leonard Cohen, Prince, Ghostigital, and Los Lobos



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of