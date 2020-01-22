Screen team: Based on its latest material, you could call the Joe Policastro Trio dramatic. The alt-jazz outfit’s recent recordings include the West Side Story suite, as well as Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” “Nadia’s Theme (From ‘The Young and the Restless’),” “Twin Peaks’” theme, Blade Runner’s love theme, and many other well-known TV and screen epics. On its aptly named new release, Nothing Here Belongs, the trio includes some original numbers, while featuring innovative takes on popular
songs by Bruce Springsteen and Talking Heads.
ARTS Pick: Joe Policastro Trio
