ARTS Pick: JMRL-WriterHouse Poetry Contest

Entries for the JMRL-WriterHouse Poetry Contest are being accepted through April 30th. Image: Wikimedia Commons Entries for the JMRL-WriterHouse Poetry Contest are being accepted through April 30th. Image: Wikimedia Commons
4/24/20 at 8:05 AM
Ongoing

Pursuing a poetry prize

Good news

For those who’ve already finished

You’ll be able to cruise

Right to April 30

 

A new deadline for entries

So quick, write a poem

And submit it with no fee

For a gift card, worth $200

 

Or a single Benjamin

For the runner-up prize

Even this will be hard

But give it a try

 

’Cause what’s to lose?

 

Entries for the JMRL-WriterHouse Poetry Contest can be submitted online at jmrl.org or by mail to WriterHouse, 508 Dale Ave. Charlottesville, VA 22902. Send questions to Hayley Tompkins at htompkins@jmrl.org or Sibley Johns at execdir@writerhouse.org.

 

