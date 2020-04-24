ARTS Pick: JMRL-WriterHouse Poetry Contest

Ongoing

Pursuing a poetry prize

Good news

For those who’ve already finished

You’ll be able to cruise

Right to April 30

A new deadline for entries

So quick, write a poem

And submit it with no fee

For a gift card, worth $200

Or a single Benjamin

For the runner-up prize

Even this will be hard

But give it a try

’Cause what’s to lose?

Entries for the JMRL-WriterHouse Poetry Contest can be submitted online at jmrl.org or by mail to WriterHouse, 508 Dale Ave. Charlottesville, VA 22902. Send questions to Hayley Tompkins at htompkins@jmrl.org or Sibley Johns at execdir@writerhouse.org.