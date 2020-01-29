ARTS Pick: Jane Bunnett and Maqueue

Arts


1/29/20 at 7:07 AM
Lighting a fire: Merging her jazz background with the rhythms and culture of Cuban music, veteran bandleader Jane Bunnett’s new project Maqueque furthers her unique international explorations. A multiple Juno and Grammy Award winner, Bunnett launched a mentoring program for young, Cuban musicians that’s become a touring all-female collective, and is setting the jazz music world on fire. About the group’s 2019 release On Firm Ground/Tierra Firme, Downbeat Magazine says, “This band sounds like no other today in jazz.”

Friday, January 31. $10-25, 8pm. Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church, 717 Rugby Rd. 249-6191.

