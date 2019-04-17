ARTS Pick: Hoot & Holler’s Soundtrack of My Life

Backstage pass: Musically connected trans-formations are the theme at Hoot & Holler’s Soundtrack of My Life, an evening of storytelling that draws from personal experiences involving songs, concerts, and listening. Find out what happened at an after-hours hotel room party involving The Replacements and way too much tequila; hear how a banjo literally saved one man’s life; and witness how a voice teacher learned to sing again by listening to the radio.

Friday 4/19. $8-10, 8pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St. 806-7062.