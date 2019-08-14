ARTS Pick: Hip Hop Showcase featuring EquallyOpposite

Get hip to it: EquallyOpposite’s Lamar “Gordo” Gordon and Zachary “ZacMac” McMullen make “rap music for people who don’t like rap music.” The hip-hop duo recognized something in each other that comes through in their music—funny, smart, snappy lyrics, and a willingness to be goofy. “You never know what you’re gonna get,” Gordon told C-VILLE in a May 2017 feature story. “Maybe it’s a hook based off of Fred Flintstone’s ‘Yabba Dabba Doo’ or a line about being ‘a good cookie.’” Johnny Ciggs, Reppa Ton, dogfuck, Waasi, DJ Double U, Nic D, and Atreyu also perform.
Words, music, and wit: Indie rock icon David Berman touched local lives
On Friday, July 12, a new David Berman record hit store shelves. Recorded under the moniker Purple Mountains, it’s an eponymous 10-track offering that marked the end of a decade-long hiatus for Berman, whose Silver Jews lyrics made him an indie rock icon, admired by critics and music fans
With humor: The Farewell finds laughter in the face of death
It takes a phenomenal storyteller to turn such a deeply personal story into a film like The Farewell. Based on the real experiences of writer-director Lulu Wang, The Farewell is a touching, funny, emotionally rich story about how the expression of love differs between cultures and communities.
ARTS Pick: Mariana Bell
Dream team: Most of the music made by Charlottesville-raised Aussie Mariana Bell can be comfortably described as indie rock influenced by jazz and folk. But in 2017, her collaboration with Sander van Doorn, DubVision, and Mako led to Bell’s name rising on the EDM charts with the single “Into
ARTS Pick: MarchFourth Marching Band
Brass tactics: Circus-like characters, eye-catching costumes, and a blend of big-band-friendly musical styles make up the exalting sensory overload that is the MarchFourth Marching Band. The 20-member troupe from Portland, Oregon, is a festival staple, and has been tapped for high-profile gigs
ARTS Pick: Max Frost
Gone west: Max Frost’s polished brand of indie pop has scored him alt-rock radio hits, a collaboration with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, and an opening slot for Awolnation and Twenty One Pilots. His recent album, Gold Rush, focuses on the newfound vulnerability that coincided with his move from Austin,
A new look: Murals bring Harris Street history to life
Head south on Harris Street, cruise past Napa Auto Parts and Sarisand Tile. Hug the first curve in the road before The Habitat Store, and there on the left, above the roof of Intrastate Pest Control, the dusty rumble of Allied Concrete cement mixers in the near distance, you’ll see it: a mural.
Hive minded: Rayne MacPhee imagines the honeybees’ revenge with “Swarm”
Rayne MacPhee thought her dad was having a midlife crisis. Apropos of nothing, he’d announced to the family that he was going to start keeping bees in their Greenville, South Carolina, yard. The next weekend, there they were: A few hives and thousands of honeybees. MacPhee didn’t pay much
Tarantino’s delight: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood defines an era through excellent performances
Delight is not a word you often associate with a Quentin Tarantino film, but damn if you don’t leave Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with a smile on your face. The delight is usually QT’s, who every few years gets to share his latest pastiche, a focused fever dream informed by childhood
ARTS Pick: Films of the Outside, Watched in the Outside
Night watch: A series revolving around how we perceive the natural world, Films of the Outside, Watched in the Outside, features 10 short movies including 1953’s Daybreak Express by DA Pennebaker, and 2019’s fryar hole punch v.1 by Will Jones, who will be in attendance to discuss his work.
Glitter art: The Flaming Lips keep it interesting with a far-out music and installation project
Wayne Coyne is sitting in a hotel lobby in Indianapolis, polishing off three espresso shots from the adjacent Starbucks kiosk. “I always say, energy is happiness,” he muses after taking a sip. Doling out fortune cookie philosophies about something as mundane as caffeine intake is what you hope
ARTS Pick: Small Island
Crossing the pond: Small Island, Andrea Levy’s prize-winning novel, brought to the stage at London’s National Theatre, traces the stories of three people in post-war Britain, all trying to reinvent themselves. Hortense and Gilbert are Jamaicans moving to the U.K. with hopes of a new life, and
ARTS Pick: GTP Summer Shorts
Short break: Gorilla Theater Productions continues its commitment to diversifying theater with Summer Shorts, an opportunity for five local playwrights to get their work produced and performed. The unique series of plays gets a boost from five of GTP’s experienced directors, who draw from a
ARTS Pick: Julius Caesar
Building Rome: Political intrigue and deception run deep in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, part of American Shakespeare Center’s Roman trio. The characters struggle with their own humanity and morality, as they try to justify power grabs and shady deals. Initially performed in 1599, more than
Whose history? The Niceties closes out Heritage Theatre Festival with an unforgettable debate
By Nina Richards Zoe is a bright and bold liberal arts college student enrolled in a class on the American Revolution. When she goes in to see her professor, Janine, to discuss an assignment, what ensues is a rich debate between a black student and an older white professor that touches on a
Change up: Nate Bolling says no to guitar rock in defining a unique sound
By Graham Schiltz When Nate Bolling started A University of Whales, he wanted the band to be different. After playing music in Charlottesville for 11 years, doing everything from metal to hip-hop, he wanted a change of pace. A pianist by trade, Bolling, who’s perhaps best known around town as a
ARTS PICK: Albemarle County Fair
Fair play: Care to learn the ins and outs of weaving, snuggle up with a bunny, or test your skills in a cornhole tournament? In its 38th year of operation, the Albemarle County Fair will feature classes, demonstrations, livestock shows, and outdoor games for all ages, along with classic eats
ARTS PICK: Chris Isaak
Wicked ways: Chris Isaak performs from his 30-year career, including his mega-hit “Wicked Game” and songs from the critically acclaimed 2015 album First Comes the Night. Nicknamed the “Elvis of the ’90s,” Isaak can be an emotional storyteller or an edgy rocker, but he always woos the crowd
It’s complicated: The exquisite perils of Peter Allen’s self-discovery
A confession: I’m not adequately prepared to discuss Peter Allen’s “Un-becoming” show at McGuffey Art Center with the level of insight both the artist and his art deserve. I certainly spent plenty of preparatory time and afforded the exhibition my contemplative attention. No, this is just a
Too soon: The Lion King raises questions about re-shooting beloved animated classics
Is anyone actually this nostalgic? Beneath the song and dance and snappy dialogue in the new Lion King is a feeling of resignation and inevitability. This reenactment—remake would imply that something is different from the beloved 1994 animated film—fails to explain to puzzled audiences why it
ARTS PICK: Steel Magnolias
Care salon: The six women in the classic tearjerker Steel Magnolias dish out tough love and compassion at Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana. Based on the true story of creator Robert Harling’s sister, the play is a lesson in resilience, and a testament to the power of female