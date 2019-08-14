ARTS Pick: Hip Hop Showcase featuring EquallyOpposite

Get hip to it: EquallyOpposite’s Lamar “Gordo” Gordon and Zachary “ZacMac” McMullen make “rap music for people who don’t like rap music.” The hip-hop duo recognized something in each other that comes through in their music­—funny, smart, snappy lyrics, and a willingness to be goofy. “You never know what you’re gonna get,” Gordon told C-VILLE in a May 2017 feature story. “Maybe it’s a hook based off of Fred Flintstone’s ‘Yabba Dabba Doo’ or a line about being ‘a good cookie.’” Johnny Ciggs, Reppa Ton, dogfuck, Waasi, DJ Double U, Nic D, and Atreyu also perform.

Friday 8/16. $7-10, 7pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.