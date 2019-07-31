ARTS Pick: Films of the Outside, Watched in the Outside

Night watch: A series revolving around how we perceive the natural world, Films of the Outside, Watched in the Outside, features 10 short movies including 1953’s Daybreak Express by DA Pennebaker, and 2019’s fryar hole punch v.1 by Will Jones, who will be in attendance to discuss his work. Screened using a projector in a park setting, the films immerse you in nature. Bring a blanket and picnic basket for a unique movie-going experience.