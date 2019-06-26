ARTS Pick: Encore!

Elaine Alvarez performs opera hits at the Paramount this weekend. Image: Lorraine Wauters Elaine Alvarez performs opera hits at the Paramount this weekend. Image: Lorraine Wauters
Arts


6/26/19 at 9:10 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

High notes: Four opera vocalists, including two members of New York’s prestigious Metropolitan Opera, kick off Charlottesville Opera’s summer season with Encore!, in celebration of the opera’s 10th year at the venue. Backed by a live orchestra, the greatest hits show features an eclectic mix of favorites from iconic composers like Mozart, Verdi, and Bernstein.

Saturday 6/29 & Sunday 6/30. $25-75, times vary. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1