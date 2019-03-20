ARTS Pick: Elizabeth: Almost by Chance a Woman

3/20/19 at 2:44 PM

Headstrong monarch: Political conspiracy, abuse of power, personal vanity, and madness dominate playwright Dario Fo’s Elizabeth: Almost by Chance a Woman. Over a period of 12 days, the Virgin Queen dwells in her boudoir, preparing for her lover’s arrival, and undergoing beauty treatments while stressing out over the similarities between herself and characters in William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Antony and Cleopatra, and Richard II. Discretion is advised.

Through 3/24. $5, times vary. V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, 501 College Dr. 961-5376.

