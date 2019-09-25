ARTS Pick: David Schulman + Quiet Life Motel

Charlottesville's own, David Schulman returns to play with his band Quiet Life Motel on Saturday. Maggie Picard Photography Charlottesville’s own, David Schulman returns to play with his band Quiet Life Motel on Saturday. Maggie Picard Photography
9/25/19 at 2:37 PM
Quiet time: Electric violinist and composer David Schulman has several soundtracks to his credit including NPR’s “The Big Listen,” and APM’s “Spectacular Failures.” He is a frequent collaborator with modern dance companies and museum programs, and his extensive musical training has led him to explore and preserve the traditions of charanga and mambo. The Charlottesville native, a former member of the CHS orchestra, returns home with his band, Quiet Life Motel, featuring Tillery, a legend on D.C.’s jazz and go-go scene, and fellow Charlottesvillian Matt Wyatt on percussion.

Saturday, September 28. $10, 7pm. C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 817-2633.

