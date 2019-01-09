ARTS Pick: Cora Harvey Armstrong

1/09/19 at 7:00 AM

A popular performer who’s lovingly referred to as the queen of Virginia gospel music, Cora Harvey Armstrong makes every day feel like Sunday. Her songwriting is inspired by her poet grandfather while her mother’s turntable, stacked with Mahalia Jackson and Clara Ward Singers records, influenced her musical style. Fifty years later, Harvey continues to keep her roots close to home as an ordained minister with a selection of uplifting, spiritual classics in her back pocket.

Sunday, January 13. $12-15 ($10 dinner at 5:30pm), 7pm. Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 105 Lankford Ave. 242-7012.

