ARTS Pick: Charlie Ballantine Trio

The Charlie Ballantine Trio plays UVA's Brooks Hall this Sunday, January 27. Publicity photo The Charlie Ballantine Trio plays UVA’s Brooks Hall this Sunday, January 27. Publicity photo
Arts


1/23/19 at 7:00 AM

Charlottesville Jazz Society kicks off its concert season with guitarist Charlie Ballantine and his trio. Ballantine’s music pays homage to his childhood in the Midwest through a unique melding of folk and jazz. Among his influences are some of the greatest jazz, rock, and pop musicians of the ’60s and ’70s, and his latest release, Life Is Brief: The Music of Bob Dylan, showcases his devotion to American music.

Sunday, January 27. $10-20, 7pm. Brooks Hall, UVA. 249-6191.

