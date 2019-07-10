ARTS Pick: Belle & Sebastian

Belles and whistles: More than 20 years on from the group’s formation in Glasgow, Scotland, Belle & Sebastian continue to make records cherished by its fanbase. B&S’ sound has ranged from intimate acoustic rock to synthed dance music over the course of its 10 studio albums. On the newest release, How to Solve Our Human Problems, the band shows off all its tricks through a trilogy of EPs that has earned acclaim from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and NPR.

Thursday 7/11. $36-50. 7pm. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 877-CPAV-TIX.