ARTS Pick: A Very Von Trapp Christmas

Favorite things: In September, Brian Clowdus, known for producing outdoor, site-specific theatrical feats, had his most successful musical event to date with a staging of The Sound of Music on the slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains that drew almost 10,000 attendees. Julie Trammel Key (Maria), Jayme Alilaw (Mother Abbess), and Blake Burgess (Captain von Trapp), along with many of the child actors, return to the scenic locale in A Very Von Trapp Christmas. This time around Clowdus brings the music indoors for a cabaret-style show that includes storytelling and favorite holiday songs.

Through Tuesday, December 31. $45-50 , times vary. Wintergreen Resort, Rte. 664, Nellysford.