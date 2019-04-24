ARTS Pick: A Night With Nina

When Nina Simone died in 2003, Elton John sent flowers with the message, “You were the greatest and I love you.” That sentiment has been echoed by countless others, and tributes to Simone aim to capture her seductive, hypnotic genius. Richelle Claiborne and Leslie-Scott Jones rekindle the vocal magic during A Night With Nina, with Carl “Killa” Brown on drums, Vic Brown on bass, Allen Ponton on sax, Ellis Williams on trumpet, and Ivan Orr on keys, which celebrates the indelible artistry of the “High Priestess of Soul.”

Saturday, April 27. $12-15 , 8pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St. 806-7062.