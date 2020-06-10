Pick: WTJU’s Radio Talks

Culture


6/10/20 at 7:07 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Hear and there: It’s a question fans around the world are asking: Where does music go from here? As we navigate a reopening while keeping our distance, how do we commune around our favorite musical acts and enjoy concerts again? How do bands practice, record, and tour safely? What is the impact of our complex times on the creative mindset? WTJU’s Radio Talks brings together a lineup of locally connected experts, including Rolling Stone writer Rob Sheffield and C-VILLE Weekly’s Erin O’Hare to discuss where we are today and what we might hear in the future. Zoom required.

Friday, June 12. 4pm. facebook.com/wtjuradio.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Culture

Tags:     , , , , ,

Previous Post

Less is more: Grace Ho’s virtual exhibition ‘Solace’ transcends the online gallery

Next Post

Heard on campus: New audio drama details the lives of black professors



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of