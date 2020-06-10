Pick: WTJU’s Radio Talks

Hear and there: It’s a question fans around the world are asking: Where does music go from here? As we navigate a reopening while keeping our distance, how do we commune around our favorite musical acts and enjoy concerts again? How do bands practice, record, and tour safely? What is the impact of our complex times on the creative mindset? WTJU’s Radio Talks brings together a lineup of locally connected experts, including Rolling Stone writer Rob Sheffield and C-VILLE Weekly’s Erin O’Hare to discuss where we are today and what we might hear in the future. Zoom required.