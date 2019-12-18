ARTS Pick: Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Cirque Dreams Holidaze features performances by acrobats accompanied by Broadway singers performing original music and fresh takes on the classics. Publicity photo Cirque Dreams Holidaze features performances by acrobats accompanied by Broadway singers performing original music and fresh takes on the classics. Publicity photo
Arts


12/18/19 at 7:07 AM
Flippin’ good: Twist, tumble, and soar with seasonal joy as Cirque Dreams Holidaze acrobats take flight accompanied by Broadway singers performing original music and fresh takes on favorites such as “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” Dozens of production numbers and 300 spectacular costumes construct a dazzling live circus experience described by The Boston Globe as “Las Vegas…meets family entertainment…meets musical theatre.”

Monday, December 23. $29-99, 7pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd. 

Posted In:     Arts

Tags:    

