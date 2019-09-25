ARTS Pick: Hoopla

Devilish details: While it has the best-loved components of most festivals—an extensive list of craft beer offerings and a groovy live music lineup (this one includes CAAMP, Ona, Larry Keel Explosion, Indecision, Gold Top County Ramblers, and Sarah White)—Hoopla goes beyond the party standards to bring all ages together for adventures between sets. A fun run, tie-dye workshop, and guided hike on the Appalachian Trail are just a few of the options open to revelers looking to commune with the natural setting.

Through Sunday, September 29. $65-150, times vary. Devils Backbone Basecamp, 200 Mosbys Run, Roseland.