ARTS Pick: Hoopla

CAAMP (pictured) is just one of the bands playing this weekend's Hoopla festival out at Devils Backbone Basecamp. Publicity photo CAAMP (pictured) is just one of the bands playing this weekend’s Hoopla festival out at Devils Backbone Basecamp. Publicity photo
Arts


9/25/19 at 7:32 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Devilish details: While it has the best-loved components of most festivals—an extensive list of craft beer offerings and a groovy live music lineup (this one includes CAAMP, Ona, Larry Keel Explosion, Indecision, Gold Top County Ramblers, and Sarah White)—Hoopla goes beyond the party standards to bring all ages together for adventures between sets. A fun run, tie-dye workshop, and guided hike on the Appalachian Trail are just a few of the options open to revelers looking to commune with the natural setting.

Through Sunday, September 29. $65-150, times vary. Devils Backbone Basecamp, 200 Mosbys Run, Roseland.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts

Tags:     , , , , , , ,

Previous Post

Inner space: Ad Astra’s journey is fueled by self-reflection

Next Post

North by southeast: Heron & Crane’s Firesides arrives via online collaboration



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of