ARTS Pick: Peppa Pig

Mudslinging fun: Back in July, animated anthropomorphic British icon Peppa Pig got into a friendly Twitter takedown with rapper/model Iggy Azalea. When Peppa announced that she’d be dropping My First Album on the same release date as Azalea’s latest, the Aussie singer at-replied, “It’s over for me now.” The Peppa Pig account responded with “Peppa’s so fancy, you already know,” and an image of the pig in a crown. Azalea hit back with a quote-tweet: “Collab with me now or you’ll end up a breakfast special Peppa.” But in the end, no sausage was made, and Peppa’s popularity soared. She’s currently touring the live stage production, Peppa Pig’s Adventure, featuring the show’s characters in life-size costumes—let’s see if Peppa is really 7 feet tall!

Wednesday, September 25. $40.50-150.50 , 6pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.