Timeless love: Classic details let love shine

Floriza Hernandez & Jerome White

September 9, 2017, at Trump Winery

Photography by Michael & Carina

Men in classic black-and-white tuxes, ladies in champagne. Gilded details, from the invitations to the cake topper. A reception area with high ceilings and extravagant chandeliers. Floriza and Jerome decided early on that they wanted their wedding to be elegant and timeless, which helped them make certain decisions for the big day.

Their color palette—a mix of whites, blush and gold—was displayed everywhere, from attire to flowers.

“We wanted to keep the flowers lush and romantic,” Floriza says of her rose, hydrangea and eucalyptus arrangements. “We kept the colors with crisp whites and light mauve touches and added gray-greens for a softer touch.”

Another classic choice? The caterer.

“We would do staycations in Charlottesville and dine at C&O every time,” says Floriza. “The staff is always great and the food is just incredible.”

But the best part, the bride and groom agree, was the vows.

Says Floriza, “It was very intimate and truly felt like it was just us in that moment. We were glad to be able to share it with our closest and favorite people.”

Dignified DIY

The bride loves being creative, and felt making a few things for the wedding would add a nice touch. She ended up designing and making the invites, signage, place cards, menus, seating chart, favor boxes and cake topper.

Time for love

The couple met in high school but didn’t develop a real friendship until years later, when Jerome would travel weekly from New York to where Floriza lived in Washington, D.C. “After six years of being together,” Floriza says, “Jerome popped the question.”

The details:

