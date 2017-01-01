Charlottesville’s confrontation with its slave-owning past has resulted in difficult discussions since Vice-Mayor Wes Bellamy and Councilor Kristin Szakos called for the removal last March of statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson and the renaming of the parks where they reside. At City Council’s January 17 meeting, the debate spiraled out […]
Charlottesville marches: Thousands take part in global demonstrations
More than a million people showed up at Women’s March demonstrations Saturday in all 50 states, according to the New York Times, and that’s not counting the rallies in London, Paris, Berlin—and even Antarctica—in what was the largest public rebuff of a newly elected president ever. More than 500,000 flooded into Washington, the AP reports, […]
From the front lines at the Women’s March
At 4:49am on Saturday morning, I woke up just south of Washington, D.C., my eyes wide open and my stomach flipping. My friend Abigail and I had driven up the night before, to join the Women’s March on Washington. Per the organizers’ instructions, we packed clear plastic bags, loading up on wet wipes and fancy […]
UVA students protest Trump
At the same time Donald J. Trump was being sworn in as the United States’ 45th president, University of Virginia students and faculty joined area leaders on Inauguration Day with a call to walk out of class, join a rally on the Rotunda steps and attend walkouts, seminars and teach-ins on Grounds. Organizers say the event, […]
Local rapper Keese envisions unity through compassion
Keese is a quiet guy. While growing up in Charlottesville’s 10th and Page neighborhood, he didn’t say much. But he paid close attention to everyone around him—his friends and family, his neighbors, what was going on in his city schools. English was his favorite subject—he liked to read and he loved to write stories. When […]
January Abode: On stands now!
In this month’s Abode, we talk with homebuilder Noah Bradley about his 40-year career, learn why a homeowner shouldn’t be bound by their lot size, take a look inside an Ivy cottage and more. Here’s what you’ll find inside this issue: Scarpa‘s smart reno for continued success. The new Timberwood Tap House stays warm. Noah […]
Restaurant Week feeds into local community
As you scramble to make your Restaurant Week reservations, as you finally get to your table and lay a napkin over your lap and lift your fork to your lips, take a moment to reflect on how your dinner is more than a treat for your taste buds. It’s helping feed thousands of people right […]
Foxfield lawsuit: Plaintiffs say there’s no finish line in sight
Garth Road neighbors and horse racing aficionados have filed a lawsuit against the Foxfield Racing Association to affirm that selling any of its acreage would be illegal. The catch? It wasn’t listed for sale. “There has been a lot of discussion in the community about the future of the land and a lot of speculation, […]