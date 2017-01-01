Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the United States’ 45th president today, and hundreds of Charlottesvillians are heading to D.C., not to celebrate his inauguration but to protest it on Saturday at the Women’s March on Washington. Cynthia Neff is organizing eight buses, and she estimates there are at least 25 buses leaving Charlottesville […]
Although Charlottesville is a Welcoming City, undocumented immigrants still live in fear
The first time Maria’s husband was ticketed for driving without a license was after being stopped because of a broken taillight. The second instance occurred after he hit a deer. Both Maria and her husband are undocumented immigrants living in Charlottesville. They settled here after fleeing their native El Salvador due to a civil war […]
C-VILLE Live with The Hill and Wood
Sam Bush of The Hill and Wood and Colin Killalea (musician and producer with White Star Sound) stopped by C-VILLE’s office for a C-VILLE Live session this week to play a few songs off the band’s new record, When You Go. C-VILLE’s Arts and Living reporter Erin O’Hare chatted with Bush about the making of […]
Group protests Ricky Gray execution
Just hours before Ricky Gray’s scheduled execution for the murders of a Richmond couple and their two young daughters, a group of locals opposing the death penalty formed in front of Charlottesville Circuit Court. “Killing is not a solution. It’s never a solution,” says Virginia Rovnyak. “Mr. Gray, in particular, deserves some mercy in his […]
Historic conservation at center of controversy
A proposed historic conservation district in Woolen Mills has the neighborhood divided. While some residents are pushing for a neighborhood association-requested ordinance that would promise protection of their historic assets, others say the drafted rules concerning additional construction in the area—for both big and small projects—would require them to jump through too many hoops. The […]
Szakos won’t seek third term on City Council
If it seems like we just finished an election, well, we did, but in Virginia, it’s never not an election year. In Charlottesville, the two seats on City Council currently held by Kristin Szakos and Bob Fenwick are up for grabs, and Szakos says she won’t be seeking another term. “Eight years is a long […]
January Abode: On stands now!
In this month’s Abode, we talk with homebuilder Noah Bradley about his 40-year career, learn why a homeowner shouldn’t be bound by their lot size, take a look inside an Ivy cottage and more. Here’s what you’ll find inside this issue: Scarpa‘s smart reno for continued success. The new Timberwood Tap House stays warm. Noah […]
Restaurant Week feeds into local community
As you scramble to make your Restaurant Week reservations, as you finally get to your table and lay a napkin over your lap and lift your fork to your lips, take a moment to reflect on how your dinner is more than a treat for your taste buds. It’s helping feed thousands of people right […]
Writer Sydney Blair lives on through her work and collective memory
University of Virginia professor and writer Sydney Blair was generous with her time. The author of Buffalo, winner of the Virginia Prize for Fiction in 1991, could often be found in her office having a one-on-one conference with a student—she was an integral part of UVA’s MFA program, first as an administrator and then as […]