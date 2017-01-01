Convicted murderer George Huguely is escorted into the Charlottesville Circuit Court to receive his final sentence. Photo: John Robinson

Huguely’s wrongful death trial postponed

News | | COMMENTS

Charlottesville Circuit Court Judge Rick Moore has granted a motion to continue the trial date in the $30 million civil suit against former UVA student George Huguely for the wrongful death of his on- and off-again girlfriend, Yeardley Love, whom he was convicted of murdering in February 2012. The nearly three-week trial is now set […]

Gopal Metro and his wife, Angel, recently launched a weekly Goth Night in the basement of the Jefferson Theater/Cinema Taco. The couple’s band, Gild the Mourn, will play a show there once a month. Photo by Ron Paris

C’ville’s goth scene returns from the dead

Arts | | COMMENTS

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the rest of the world saw Charlottesville as the home of Dave Matthews. But to insiders, the beating heart of the local music scene could hardly have been more different from the frat-friendly hits of DMB. It was called The Dawning. A weekly goth night held in the […]

Caroline Nilsson’s “Tides” evokes a sense of exploration and joy at VMDO Architects in January. Photo by Martyn Kyle

First Fridays: January 6

Arts | | COMMENTS

 Artist Caroline Nilsson says she is “fascinated by the idea of Eden as a place that is happening now, instead of this locked-away place that we may never be able to access.” Perhaps the only barrier between ourselves and paradise is how we perceive things, she says. In “Tides,” a series of semi-abstract paintings currently […]

Tom Perriello has plenty of support in Charlottesville, but will that carry him to a statewide Democratic nomination for governor? Photo Jen Fariello

Perriello resurfaces… and wants to be governor

News | | COMMENTS

Former congressman Tom Perriello announced his surprise candidacy for governor of Virginia Thursday, upsetting the plans of many leading Virginia Democrats. In a hastily arranged speech at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center in downtown Charlottesville, Perriello spoke of how his father first arrived in Virginia. “He grew up in West Virginia, Italian immigrant […]

Joe Platania, left, gets Dave Chapman's endorsement for city commonwealth's attorney. Staff photo

Chapman passes prosecutorial torch to Platania

News | | COMMENTS

Charlottesville’s legal community turned out today for Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania’s official announcement that he wants the job of his boss, Dave Chapman, who will not be seeking a seventh term. Chapman introduced and endorsed Platania, whom he hired in the city prosecutor’s office in 2003. “It’s important to me who’s the next commonwealth’s attorney,” […]

Album reviews: Real Numbers, Flower Girl and Goat

Album reviews: Real Numbers, Flower Girl and Goat

Arts | | COMMENTS

Real Numbers Wordless Wonder (Three Dimensional) Minneapolis’ Real Numbers declares its twee intentions from the first moments of “Frank Infatuation,” the leadoff track on Wordless Wonder. Brisk, strummy guitar chords make a bed for a bouncy, melodic bass before drums rush in along with a rudimentary but game-as-hell lead guitar line. Singer Eli Hansen enters […]

The new owner of The Shops at Stonefield, O’Connor Capital Partners, has developed shopping centers throughout the country, but Stonefield, its 19th retail property, is its first in Virginia. Staff photo

Talking shop: Filling Stonefield vacancies is a priority

News | | COMMENTS

It was difficult to snag a parking space on a recent middle-of-the-day trip to The Shops at Stonefield—the upscale shopping center that houses Trader Joe’s and Regal Cinema and was recently acquired by a national development firm. Though the place was crowded with shoppers before New Year’s Eve, the new owners say filling the center’s […]

Eric Trump's Albemarle vineyard uses foreign workers to prune the vines. Photo Amanda Maglione

Foreign laborers: Trump not the only vineyard hiring

News | | COMMENTS

President-elect Donald Trump made stopping illegal immigration a cornerstone of his campaign. Legal immigration, however, is another matter, and son Eric Trump’s winery has filed a request with the U.S. Department of Labor to hire six foreign workers to prune grapevines. Trump Vineyard Estates isn’t the only local winery importing laborers on an H-2A visa. […]

J.R. Hadley, co-owner of Cho’s Nachos and Beer, says the new restaurant will employ a special distribution method to ensure each chip is covered with toppings—not a naked chip in sight. Photo by John Robinson

Cho’s Nachos has got it covered

Living | | COMMENTS

J.R. Hadley has eaten a lot of nachos. When traveling around the country to Pittsburgh Steelers games, Hadley and his friends often ordered nachos to go along with their cold beers at various bars and restaurants. They would rank the nachos according to chip integrity, dispersion of ingredients (nobody likes a naked chip), quality of […]