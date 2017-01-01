UVA men’s hockey president Raffi Keuroglian says he was surprised by how many people were interested in club-level hockey in Charlottesville. The team practices Monday nights at Main Street Arena and will host playoffs there this month. Photo by Ron Paris

Iced out: How various communities will be affected by Main Street Arena’s departure

he Main Street Arena first opened as an ice rink in 1996. During its 20-year history it has hosted hockey, curling, conventions, roller derby, concerts and parties. It was also sometimes the subject of controversy because it often struggled to make a profit while sitting on some of Charlottesville’s most valuable real estate. Now, it […]

The Bebedero will move its Veracruz, Mexico, food-focused restaurant to the Downtown Mall next month. Photo: Tom McGovern

The Bebedero is moving to the Downtown Mall

The Bebedero is on the move. The Mexican restaurant that’s occupied the space next to Paradox Pastry in the Glass Building on Second Street SE since last March is preparing to take over the restaurant spot most recently leased by Brookville, above The Whiskey Jar on the Downtown Mall. “It’s hard for us to leave, […]

Kemi Layeni’s short film, American Beauty?, is part of the “Empowering Women of Color” exhibit on view this month at The Bridge PAI. Courtesy of the artist

First Fridays gallery listings: February 3

First Fridays: February 3 When Kemi Layeni was a child, she asked her mother to do her hair “like the fishies,” to fit her thick, kinky hair into a sleek ponytail. “I so desperately wanted to be anyone but me,” Layeni says, “whether that meant trading in my kinks for blonde hair, changing my name, Oluwakemi, […]

Khizr Khan speaks out against the "dark chapter that is being written" at Mayor Mike Signer's capital of the resistance rally. Staff photo

UPDATED: ‘Capital of the resistance’ rally draws hundreds

Mayor Mike Signer had a quorum of councilors today outside City Hall, but it wasn’t for a City Council meeting. A band played Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land” as hundreds of Charlottesvillians assembled at noon below the statues of three presidents, along with a handful of vocal protesters, and Signer declared Charlottesville the “capital of […]

April Verch brings a lifetime of raucous folk to the C’ville Coffee stage on Friday. Publicity photo

ARTS Pick: April Verch

Singing, step-dancing fiddle player April Verch shows her roots in trademark fireball performances that channel the founding players of traditional folk music. The Ottawa Valley Canadian has been onstage since the age of 6, and with no sign of slowing down at age 38, she’s releasing The April Verch Anthology on February 17, an 18-track collection […]

Lu-Mei Chang opened Cardamom, an all-vegetarian spot in York Place that serves contemporary Asian cuisine, to show Charlottesville diners that meat-free meals can still be tasty. Photo by Tom McGovern

Cardamom dishes up contemporary vegetarian Asian food

Lu-Mei Chang can’t stay away from the kitchen, and we’re all better off for it. Chang, who grew up in Taipei, Taiwan, started cooking when she came to Charlottesville 28 years ago. She worked at Eastern Standard, one of Charlottesville’s first Asian restaurants (located where The Whiskey Jar is now) for years before she opened […]