Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters via Zuma Press

2016: the wild ride is almost over

So here’s the thing: There’s always going to be a worse year. 1347, when the bubonic plague erupted across Europe, beginning a pandemic that would eventually eliminate at least a third of the existent human population, is right up there. 1862, when the devastating charnel house of the American Civil War reached a destructive peak, […]

Writer/musician Lynn Pribus says she’s annoyed by the county’s recent requirement that freelancers pay for a business license. Courtesy photo

Freelance tax: County expects to rake in $11 million

Since C-VILLE wrote about Albemarle County now retroactively demanding $50 business licenses—for the past five years—from freelancers who didn’t know they were businesses, surprised writers chief among them, we’ve learned that the county expects to bring in over $11.3 million in revenue, which will more than cover the $123,000 cost to hire two auditors. However, […]

UVA has owned and operated a $4 million Cessna Citation Bravo since 2004. Photo courtesy of FlightAware

Jetsetters: UVA admin is flying high

Another churn of the rumor mill brought forth the claim that the University of Virginia had recently purchased a shiny new aircraft—one much bigger and better than its old one. What old one, you ask? So did we. While the truth-o-meter (and UVA spokesperson Anthony de Bruyn) has confirmed there is no new jet hauling […]

Crescent Halls residents held a protest in front of their Monticello Avenue apartment complex, saying conditions in the buildings are unfit for living. Photo: Eze Amos

Bugs, leaks, condoms: The list goes on at Crescent Halls

In the heat of last summer, tensions boiled at a City Council meeting heavily attended by Crescent Halls residents who had been experiencing a major air conditioner failure, leading Mayor Mike Signer to temporarily suspend the meeting. Residents brought new concerns to a December 20 protest outside the Monticello Avenue apartment complex. “I’ve seen roaches […]

Proof that Charlottesville’s local music scene is thriving

For all the shit that 2016 flung at music-lovers—the loss of Prince, David Bowie, Vi Subversa, Pauline Oliveros, Leonard Cohen, Sharon Jones and many other groundbreaking artists—it’s also tossed us some pretty good local releases. The following list is by no means a complete catalog of what local bands and artists were up to this […]

Photographer Matt Eich’s “Duct Tape” is an example of how he approaches his work, offering lessons in empathy and our responsibility to each other. Courtesy the artist

The power of photography in Matt Eich’s Carry Me Ohio

Ten years before they were blamed and credited with helping to elect Donald Trump the 45th president of the United States, the white working class in post-industrial southeastern Ohio was documented by Matt Eich. A 19-year-old student of photojournalism at Ohio University at the time, Eich, now a Charlottesville resident, had grown tired of what […]

A round-up of 2016’s C’ville scribes

There’s something about Charlottesville. Recently included in “The Ultimate 50-State Road Trip for Book Lovers,” this small city’s appeal to writers and bibliophiles can be attributed to the annual Festival of the Book, Edgar Allan Poe’s enshrined West Range room at UVA, Thomas Jefferson’s library at Monticello, the Rare Book School, the Virginia Art of […]