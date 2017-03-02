SOLD: Ice rink goes for $5.7 million

Taliaferro Junction, LLC and Jaffray Woodriff announced their purchase of Main Street Arena on March 2, but it’s not quite time to say so long to skating—the new owners reached an agreement with the seller that will allow all ice skating programs to operate undisturbed this spring and through its final season this fall.

Construction on the new structure, which will be a minimum of 100,000 square feet, is anticipated to begin in spring 2018, according to a press release from local public relations firm Payne, Ross and Associates.

Local architecture firm Wolf Ackerman, along with New Orleans-based group Eskew+Dumez+Ripple, will take the lead in designing the new building at 230 West Main St. A general contractor has not been hired.

“The new building will be architecturally iconic, linking West Main Street to the Downtown Mall,” the press release says. “The building will be designed both to attract innovative companies to Charlottesville and to retain established local ventures that might otherwise leave the area.”

Additionally, the release says the property’s new owners will donate the ice park equipment to a business venture hoping “to get a new ice skating park up and running in a new location.”

