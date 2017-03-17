Longtime businesses’ secrets to success

Gary Siron

Grand Home Furnishings

Gary Siron, general manager

In business for 102 years

Location: 1801 Seminole Trl.

Gary Siron has been working for Grand Home Furnishings for 18 years and has been in the furniture business since 1983. He believes what sets Grand apart is its customer service—as soon as a customer walks through the door, for instance, she’s offered a cold bottle of Coca-Cola. “What we are most proud of is how we take care of our clients,” Siron says, adding that the best advice he can give someone starting a small business is doing one thing well. “If you’re going to open up your own furniture business you want to be a niche player—either have very expensive or very cheap furniture if you’re going to try and compete.”

Jim Carpenter

Gitchell’s Studio

Jim Carpenter, owner

In business for 110 years

Location: 618 Forest St., Suite A, until April

Jim Carpenter has been a professional photographer for 49 years. Carpenter and his wife have operated and owned Gitchell’s Studio for the past 29 years. After five decades in the business, Carpenter plans to semi-retire in April and will close his location on Forest Street. “I don’t want to give up my talent,” he says. “The best part of my job is I get to get up out of my bed every morning with enthusiasm for what am I going to see today. Who am I going to meet? What can I record? How can I make somebody else’s day better today? [I’m] helping them by just giving a friendly smile.”

Lane Schiffman

Keller & George

Lane Schiffman, co-owner

In business for 142 years

Location: 1149 Millmont St.

Lane Schiffman believes embracing change as trends come and go is essential to owning his business. “Having information now literally in the palm of your hand creates both opportunity and challenges,” he says. “We still feel that jewelry is something you want to touch, feel and see with your own eyes rather than on a screen.” Schiffman doesn’t see himself working in any other industry and believes having a passion and a willingness to work hard is what makes his business fulfilling. “This is what we are good at and learned from our forefathers. We now have the sixth generation coming into the business and we can’t imagine doing anything else.”

Founder Albert Staples, right, with his son Kenneth

Staples Barber Shop

Chris Bryant, barber

In business for 94 years

Location: Barracks Road Shopping Center

Staples’ was originally located on Second Street, but moved in 1959 after Barracks Road Shopping Center developers approached Albert Staples (above right, with his son Kenneth) about opening a shop there. Chris Bryant believes that the barbershop industry changed drastically in the 1970s with the advent of unisex styling and longer hairstyles for men. “What’s really nice about this shop is that it’s a good, basic, standard barber shop without all the bells and whistles that you would find at a salon or a unisex shop,” he says.

Tom Shaw

Charlottesville Piano Company

Tom Shaw, owner

In business for 110 years

Location: 634 Rio Rd. W.

Charlottesville Piano Company is the only piano store in Charlottesville. Tom Shaw is a third-generation owner of the business—his grandfather founded the store in 1907. Charlottesville Piano Company restores vintage Steinway & Sons and other pianos. Shaw says his favorite thing about owning a small business is setting his own business goals. “The idea that one can set their own goals and make life balance as prosperous as possible, with no one else impeding your progress, is the best part,” he says. Shaw loves that even on bad days he gets to sit down and enjoy the piano. “I love pianos and the people who play them,” he says. “Some people have stressful jobs like doctors and nurses and first responders, or deadline-stress jobs like publishers or contractors. For me, if we have a washout of a day due to inclement weather, what’s the worst that can happen? I get to play a beautiful Steinway at the store. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Jon Copper

Hanckel-Citizens

Jon Copper, agent

In business for 145 years

Location: 218 Third St. NE

Jon Copper believes that what makes their insurance business unique is Hanckel-Citizens’ dedication to integrity and trust. “We are one of the oldest continuously running businesses in Charlottesville,” he says. “Our business has operated for over a century with a belief that relationships, integrity and trust are the pillars for long-term success. Those aren’t just things we have on some document in the office, it has been what we have hung our hat on and the reputation we have earned for seven generations.” Copper says being a younger person working for a company with a long history is eye-opening. “Being a part of a business that has lasted for nearly 150 years, and keeping it on course to last another 150, puts a lot of things in perspective,” he says. “Every customer, every transaction—it’s something that is much bigger than me or the folks here in the office.”

Corbin Snow

Snow’s Garden Center

Corbin Snow, president/owner

In business for 105 years

Location: 1875 Avon St.

Corbin Snow believes that accountability is what helps him move forward as well as be a successful leader. “I’m accountable for the success and failures of the business,” he says. “I’ve learned a lot since I took over the family business back in 2003. I love seeing my team of employees work together to problem-solve and find solutions to everyday challenges.”

Snow loves being party of the community—he says the business gives back to nonprofits and schools—and he even hosts a weekly radio call-in show at 9am Saturdays on WCHV called “Snow Knows Garden Show.” “It’s been so much fun carrying on the company that my great-grandfather started back in 1912,” Snow says. “I have days where I can feel the love and support they offer me even though they are not here. People ask me all the time if I think the business will continue to my children for a fifth generation. I guess time will tell.”

Martin Hardware

Martin Hardware

Dina Gerald, office/general manager

In business for 124 years

Location: 941 Preston Ave.

Since it was founded, Martin’s has been the local place for hardware supplies—whether it be painting essentials, plumbing supplies or grills. Dina Gerald says she is dedicated to giving the customer the best possible service.

“What makes our business unique is the personalized service,” she says. “We have a lot of knowledgeable staff. [If] you come in with an electrical, plumbing or air conditioning issue, there’s going to be someone here who really knows their stuff and can give you answers for it.” Gerald believes that one of the biggest struggles of being a small business is the misconception that corporate stores are always cheaper. “People have this mindset that the big box stores are cheaper and that you can get a better value at the big box stores, which is not necessarily true,” she says. “We have better price points on a lot of things here.”