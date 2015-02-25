Skyline Swannanoa Inc.

There’s always been something magical about the Blue Ridge Mountains, even before the Depression-era Blue Ridge Parkway and Skyline Drive were built in the ’30s. Rich people like Richmond railroad magnate James Dooley and his bride Sallie May and the Scott family built palaces on either side of the gap that eventually would border Interstate 64.

The Dooleys’ Gilded Age home in Richmond, Maymont, is now a museum and park. Their Afton Italianate mansion, Swannanoa, was built in 1912, and “was state-of-the-art 1912,” Dulaney told C-VILLE in 1999. It featured a Louis Comfort Tiffany stained glass window, an elevator and a transitional barn that housed both horses and the newfangled horseless carriages.

Dulaney’s connection to Swannanoa began with his grandfather, Alvin Tandy Dulaney, who founded Charlottesville Oil in 1929, according to his obituary. Not mentioned in the obituary: He drowned in a pond at Swannanoa, said his grandson.

Phil’s father, James F. “Jim” Dulaney, was one of the area’s most successful and prominent businessmen. He served in the House of Delegates from 1950-1954. Under his proprietorship, Charlottesville Oil became the largest independent Gulf Oil distributor in the world, according to his 1970 obituary at the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society. Among his many business interests, Jim also was the president of Cavalier Tire, Charlottes-ville Tire and Charlottes-ville Realty Corporation, and he served on the board of directors for Virginia National Bank and Peoples National Bank. Family and friends described him as a man “in the old Virginia tradition” in his obituary.

He was the godfather of United Land Corporation’s Wendell Wood, who said Jim Dulaney “was one of the most honorable men and one of the smartest businessmen I ever knew.” Wood declined to comment further for this story.

In the 1940s, Jim Dulaney led a consortium of Charlottesville businessmen, including Wood’s father, in forming Skyline Swannanoa Inc. and buying more than 600 acres on top of Afton Mountain that stretched into both Augusta and Nelson counties and sat at the doorstep of two new national parks. Wood still owns a minority share of the company.

Swannanoa was part of purchase. A couple named Walter and Lao Russell rented the palace in 1948, and for 50 years it was the home of the University of Science and Philosophy, a new age organization, now located in Waynesboro, devoted to unfolding cosmic consciousness in the human race, according to its website.

After his father died in 1970, Phil ended up with a majority ownership of Skyline Swannanoa Inc. and became president in 1972, the same year he graduated from UVA’s McIntire School of Commerce. He refused to discuss whether his sisters, Alice and Reta, have a stake in the company. The women, who live in Durham and Richmond, respectively, did not return phone calls from C-VILLE.

With the University of Science and Philosophy out in 1998, Phil Dulaney started restoring the palace and envisioned it as a small hotel, perfect for weddings and conferences, he told C-VILLE in 1999. Dulaney himself was married there in 1981 and Wendell Wood was his best man, according to his wedding announcement.

Land rich

Properties controlled by Phil Dulaney in Albemarle, Augusta and Nelson counties and in Charlottesville are assessed at more than $30 million, according to property records.

In Albemarle, Charlottesville Oil and Charlottesville Realty own more than $14 million in prime commercial properties, including the 2.5-acre Charlottesville Oil headquarters on Ivy Road across from the Boar’s Head Inn, assessed at more than $2 million, and a vacant Woco gas station at 1215 Seminole Trail, assessed at $3,141,900.

In the ’90s, Charlottesville Oil ran into trouble with leaking gas tanks. The Department of Environmental Quality cited Charlottesville Oil 206 times, The Daily Progress reported in 1996, and the company had to clean up leaking tanks at eight locations, including one of the worst, The Trading Post on U.S. 29 south. In 2005, a tank farm was removed from the Ivy Road location because of contaminated soil underneath them.

Charlottesville Realty owns seven properties in the city assessed at almost $6 million, including the parcel that houses Wayside Chicken at the corner of Fontaine and Maury avenues.

In Augusta County, Skyline Swannanoa Inc. owns real estate assessed at $3.2 million. And the company owns 300 acres in Nelson County assessed at $6.57 million—and owes $140,109.41 in unpaid property taxes, according to the treasurer’s office.