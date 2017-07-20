Real Charlottesville wedding: Chris & Michael

Christopher Matvey & Michael O’Connor

July 30, 2016, at Veritas Vineyard & Winery

Photography by Tom Daly

Classic, elegant and timeless: That was the goal of the wedding. So Christopher and Michael chose a white and gold color scheme with black accents. Inspired by The Great Gatsby movie, the couple asked Blue Ridge Floral Design for large flowing centerpieces and candelabras on the tables.

The rainbow LOVE sign, a last-minute purchase that was popular with guests, was the couple’s favorite detail. “It spoke volumes to the nature of our wedding,” says Christopher. Other stand-out details? A live painter and MoxBox, a traveling photo booth that automatically posts to social media.

The couple lives in Bermuda but chose to marry in Charlottesville based on an ad they saw on the Internet: “Thought about a beautiful vineyard wedding?” “The first one we chose to visit was Veritas,” Christopher says. “When we first walked into the tasting room and saw the large LOVE sign, all in corks, we immediately fell in love.”

Just after the ceremony, it started pouring down rain. But that turned out to be a blessing: During dinner, the couple returned outside for photos and the skies were pink, the clouds were low and the sunset was amazing. “Couldn’t have been luckier!” says Christopher.

Event planner: Colleen Miller (Colleen Miller Events) Officiant: Adrian Beasley (friend) Catering: Veritas Vineyard and Winery in-house catering Flowers: Blue Ridge Floral Design, LLC Cake: Favorite Cakes Music: JG Entertainment Grooms’ attire: Tom Ford Shoes: Tom Ford Rings: David Rose (Bermuda) Hair and makeup: Jeanne Cusick of Cville Makeup Videographer: Tom Daly Photography Photo booth: MoxBox Live painter: Jamie Peterson (Fine Oil Paintings)