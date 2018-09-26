Picture this

A summer in the life of our city

Photos by Eze Amos
9/26/18 at 9:38 AM

Eze Amos is a curious person.

The photojournalist carries his camera everywhere he goes, always ready to capture whatever strikes him—a late-night construction scene, someone snoozing on a stoop, protestors at a City Council meeting—and to look at his pictures is to realize that there’s always something worth noticing, if we look.

The City of Charlottesville is Amos’ muse, and has been since he moved to town in fall 2008. A spring 2018 artist-in-residence at New City Arts, he’s committed to telling the complex story of this town by photographing its people, capturing the beautiful and the ugly, the mundane and the outrageous, the celebrated and the overlooked, all with equal care and consideration.

Amos’ images have appeared in C-VILLE Weekly for a few years (he’s also been published in the Washington Post, CNN, and the Associated Press), and when we wanted to document an entire season, we knew who to call.

“It’s true Charlottesville,” Amos says of this series, for which he took at least one photo a day for the entire summer. “It’s Charlottesville for what it is.” Our city is an ever-evolving story that deepens with each passing moment. Here’s what Amos, who’s always on the lookout, saw this summer.

Goodbye summer

  • June 21

  • June 22

  • June 23, City Market

  • June 24

  • June 25

  • June 26

  • June 27, Jenga at Kardinal Hall

  • June 28

  • June 29, the Soggy Po Boys

  • June 30

  • July 1

  • July 2, the Corner

  • July 3

  • July 4

  • July 5

  • July 6

  • July 7, Collecting soil from the lynching site of John Henry James

  • July 8

  • July 9

  • July 10

  • July 11, 16th St. Baptist Church in Birmingham

  • July 12, Susan Bro at the Southern Poverty Law Center

  • July 13

  • July 14

  • July 15

  • July 16

  • July 17

  • July 18, Brasserie Saison

  • July 19

  • July 20

  • July 21

  • July 22

  • July 23

  • July 24

  • July 25

  • July 26

  • July 27

  • July 28

  • July 29, Fellini's

  • July 30

  • July 31

  • August 1

  • August 2, Water St.

  • August 3

  • August 4

  • August 5

  • August 6

  • August 7

  • August 8

  • August 9

  • August 10

  • August 11

  • August 12

  • August 13

  • August 14, Boylan Heights

  • August 15

  • August 16

  • August 17

  • August 18, Fellini's

  • August 19

  • August 20

  • August 21, the Bebedero

  • August 22

  • August 23, Champion Brewing Company

  • August 24

  • August 25

  • August 26

  • August 27

  • August 28

  • August 29

  • August 30

  • August 31

  • September 1

  • September 2

  • September 3

  • September 4

  • September 5

  • September 6

  • September 7

  • September 8, CLAW (Charlottesville Lady Arm Wrestlers)

  • September 9

  • September 10

  • September 11, Ix Art Park

  • September 12

  • September 13

  • September 14

  • September 15

  • September 16

  • September 17

  • September 18

  • September 19

  • September 20

  • September 21

