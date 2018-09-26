Eze Amos is a curious person.

The photojournalist carries his camera everywhere he goes, always ready to capture whatever strikes him—a late-night construction scene, someone snoozing on a stoop, protestors at a City Council meeting—and to look at his pictures is to realize that there’s always something worth noticing, if we look.

The City of Charlottesville is Amos’ muse, and has been since he moved to town in fall 2008. A spring 2018 artist-in-residence at New City Arts, he’s committed to telling the complex story of this town by photographing its people, capturing the beautiful and the ugly, the mundane and the outrageous, the celebrated and the overlooked, all with equal care and consideration.

Amos’ images have appeared in C-VILLE Weekly for a few years (he’s also been published in the Washington Post, CNN, and the Associated Press), and when we wanted to document an entire season, we knew who to call.

“It’s true Charlottesville,” Amos says of this series, for which he took at least one photo a day for the entire summer. “It’s Charlottesville for what it is.” Our city is an ever-evolving story that deepens with each passing moment. Here’s what Amos, who’s always on the lookout, saw this summer.