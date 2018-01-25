A repurposed Dairy Queen sign signaled to guests that they’d arrived at the right place—Finnson Oaks, the bride’s childhood home. Just as it was important to include a nod to the family business (the Petersons have owned Dairy Queens since the 1950s), Laura couldn’t have seen getting married anywhere other than the house she grew up in.

“When my family moved to Staunton 30 years ago, my dad pointed at our house and said, ‘That is the house I want to live in someday,’” Laura says. “Thirteen years later, we moved there. I remember when he told me this story as a teenager and I thought, ‘I cannot get married anywhere else.’”