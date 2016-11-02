November Abode: On stands now!

A renovated barn outside of Charlottesville, a city brewery opens up (literally), a Woolen Mills condo breaks the mold and more, in this month’s issue of Abode. Here’s what you’ll find inside:

This month’s feature: The new rustic

Photo: Ron Blunt

Originally built in the early 19th century to house hogs, this Keswick barn presented a few challenges for designer Jay Jenkins if it were to make a suitable weekend residence for his clients. The greatest challenge? How to maximize natural light, since barns are short on windows. Read more here.

Plus: A county horse stable is reimagined as a guest apartment, Mountain Lumber‘s strangest projects and a new use for reclaimed pine.