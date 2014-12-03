I find Floyd sitting with his 26-year-old son, Robert, under a tree near the intersection of Hydraulic Road and the 250 Bypass. He’s wearing a dark blue Earlysville Fire Station sweatshirt, but Floyd’s not a firefighter. He’s been homeless and panhandling in the area for more than five years. You’ve probably seen him. He’s 60 years old, got a big salt and pepper beard and deeply tanned skin with weathered creases that come to life when he laughs, his smile revealing three remaining teeth.

Lately, Floyd’s been holding a cardboard sign on the back of a Little Caesar’s pizza box. He’s drawn a cross on the bottom and it reads: “Homeless. Need Help. God Bless.”

Growing up in Charlottesville, I can remember seeing one or two people asking for money on the side of the road, on the sidewalk by the Corner, or downtown. But they were the exception.

Now, it seems like panhandlers are everywhere. They’re on more corners, more medians. And they’re one of the most hotly discussed issues in town. Ordinances have been passed to limit where they can hold their signs. And everyone has an opinion, along with plenty of questions. What do they do with the money? Are they drug addicts? How much do they make? Why don’t they get a job? Are they violent? If given the chance, would they rob me? And more recently, are they part of an organized “panhandling ring,” people who actually have homes but who choose to make a living off the public’s generosity?

Hoping to get answers to some of those questions, I’ve spent the last nine months speaking with the panhandlers who hold signs in a triangle of territory between the 250 Bypass, Hydraulic Road and Emmet Street. It’s a swath of the city no bigger than a square mile but one that sees more commuter traffic than any other in Charlottesville, according to data from the Virginia Department of Transportation. Tens of thousands of people drive past them every day.

Some of the panhandlers I met refused to speak with me, but I encountered five people who have developed a close friendship and bond with each other who agreed to provide a window into what life is like for those begging on the streets of Charlottesville, asking only that I not use their last names. This is the story of Michael, Floyd, Robert, Mike and Yvonne.

Father and son

When I first met Floyd in February, he and Robert had a campsite in the woods about 100 feet from where we sat. Their tent was tucked behind a little hill, but still visible from the footpath that runs parallel to the 250 Bypass. The police forced them to move, he said.

“That was the best camp I had,” recalled Floyd, who slept outside by the coal tower downtown with just a jacket when he moved to Charlottesville five years ago.

Floyd was born in Williamsburg and, after a stint in Tennessee in his 20s, he moved back to Virginia, to Lexington to be near his ailing parents. He stayed in the area, worked and had three sons, eventually settling near Raphine, a tiny community about 20 minutes south of Staunton. There, he ran into a string of “bad luck.” And about five or six years ago, he can’t remember exactly, Floyd moved to Charlottesville after another of his sons, not Robert, moved here. Family wasn’t the only thing that drew him to Charlottesville, he said. “You won’t believe this,” he told me. “But it has something to do with God and Jesus Christ.” God doesn’t exactly speak to Floyd, he just looks out for him, he said.

Floyd has been homeless and living outside at campsites around Charlottesville for the past five years. Photo: Rammelkamp Foto.

When he got to Charlottesville, Floyd met a bunch of homeless people downtown and decided to stay with them. The last job Floyd had was working for a guy in town doing landscaping and fencing work. But the guy went out of business and Floyd hasn’t found another job since.

Floyd said he got into too much trouble with the police for drinking in public downtown, so he decided to move west to this area, to steer clear of the law and get away from what he described as bad influences. Several months after he and Robert were ousted from their campsite near the Bypass, the police found their new camp and forced them to move again, he said. Now the father and son camp near where they panhandle in a location they asked me not to reveal.

Among the nearly two-dozen people I saw panhandling in this area, and the 10 with whom I spoke, I found three distinct categories. The minority of those I met were temporarily out of work and panhandling until they could get back on their feet. Then there are the panhandlers who use the money to support drug habits, but who have a roof over their heads at night. And finally, there is a group of panhandlers who are chronically homeless and survive off the money and charity they receive. Within this latter group, there are about eight people who stick together, sharing whatever they have and often camping side by side.

Floyd and Robert are part of this group, as is Mike.

“Judge me upon me”

At 35, Mike has blue eyes, a scruffy goatee, and long hair bleached blonde from prolonged hours in the sun. In the warmer months, he wakes up around 4:30am at the campsite he now shares with Floyd and Robert. If they have any money left over from the day before, he heads to 7-11 to get coffee by 6am and then to Kroger to get Floyd, or “Pops” as he calls him, a 24-ounce can of Twisted Tea. He calculates exactly how much money he needs that day to get by. And by 8am he’s “on the block,” panhandling.

Mike has traveled through 26 states, but was born and raised in Orange County and has lived in Virginia most of his life, moving around a lot— Madison, Fredericksburg, Richmond, Warrenton, Culpeper and Charlottesville. His father walked out when he was 3 years old, leaving his mother to raise him while working two jobs. But Mike hung out with older kids and has been running in the streets since he was 13. He did his first line of cocaine when he was 10. By the time he was 15, he was “a full-blown drug addict.” He’s overdosed and been resuscitated three times. He was “a struggling ass dope fiend who didn’t give a fuck about nothing and nobody,” he said. He’s had broken ribs, his nose has been broken more than a dozen times and the knuckles on his right hand are recessed from fighting. He’s been shot, stabbed, run over, hit with a bottle, beaten and robbed.

Now, Mike said, he hasn’t used hard drugs for four years. He even quit drinking in January, and hasn’t been arrested for two years, the longest ever since he was a kid. He chalks it up to being able to survive off of panhandling.

“I was a hard head,” said Mike. “I’m not the hard rock that I used to be. I’ve got two years of being out of trouble. I’m off probation. If I wasn’t able to panhandle, I would’ve been locked up.”

“I was a hard head,” said Mike. “I’m not the hard rock that I used to be. I’ve got two years of being out of trouble. I’m off probation. If I wasn’t able to panhandle, I would’ve been locked up.”

Mike lost his wallet with his ID in 2006 and hasn’t gotten a new one. He has his birth certificate, but can’t get his Social Security card because, with no proof of address, he said, medical records are required as well, which he can’t get without an ID. “9/11 screwed it all up,” he said.

Mike said he’s been to Region Ten, the Virginia Workforce center, Worksource Enterprises—a non-profit job training and employment group—and Offender Aid & Restoration (OAR) looking for help with work and being on the streets. Mike said they told him, “You’re chronic streets. There’s no help for you. You’ve been out here too long.”

It’s made him feel hopeless about his situation.

“Where do you get help from there? That’s every place in town,” he said. He wants to tell them, “Don’t judge me on the 10,000 people that stood here before me. Judge me upon me.”

This past June he moved back to Culpeper for a job doing tree work. He remembers making $1,047 in a week. And then all of a sudden, his boss told him that he had sold his equipment and was out of the tree business. Culpeper is not friendly to homeless, he said, and by August, Mike was back in Charlottesville panhandling.

Organized?

One day last month, Mike was “flying a sign”—as panhandlers refer to it—at the intersection of Hydraulic Road and the 250 Bypass. It read: “Ignorance is easily found, good hearted people are not.” Mike said he’s not looking for money when he flies what he calls a “statement sign,” He just wants to make drivers pause and think.

“I want people to wake up and realize that, hey, this world is ignorant,” he told me. “It’s up to me and you to change our parts. And if we do, the world changes. Everybody’s worried about changing somebody else. Don’t worry about that. Look in the mirror and change you, that’s where it starts.”

Reactions to these statement signs are mixed. On this particular day, one guy reached out of his box truck and shook Mike’s hand, telling him he loved the sign. But then another man pulled up to the light and asked him, “Who’s in charge of this organization?” Mike offered to show the man what his life as a homeless person is really like.

The man replied, “No, no, no, that’s not what I’m saying. I want to know who’s in charge of this organization, because y’all seem very well organized.” The light turned green and the man drove off.

Mike said he believes that people think he and his group are organized because they see them look out for one another. Like most “coworkers,” they talk with each other throughout the day about how things are going, who else is flying signs and what kind of drivers are stopping. There is an unspoken code of conduct among them that allows for a rotation at more successful medians.

“There are no schedules or anything like that,” said Mike. “You wake up in the morning and say, ‘Hey, I’m going over here.’”

If one person is too tired or sick to panhandle, the others will share what they make with them. They carry most of their belongings with them in large backpacks that they fear will be stolen if left unattended. So they’ll watch each other’s stuff when someone goes to the bathroom. If they’ve gotten a gift card for $10 at Arby’s, they’ll buy four beef and cheddar sandwiches and pass them around.

“When I eat, they eat,” said Mike. “When they eat, I eat.”

On freezing cold nights, they’ll pool their money to get a room at the Quality Inn for about $65 and cram at least four people in it, sometimes as many as seven or eight. Last month, a panhandler in the group named Joe got a substantial check from the government and paid for a room for everyone for several nights.

“People see that, and all of a sudden we’re ‘organized’,” said Mike. “Ain’t none of this shit scripted. It’s real life. The only family I really have is the peoples that’s out here.”

A storied history

Panhandling came on the city’s radar in a major way in 2003, when officials banned soliciting money at four major intersections throughout town—Emmet Street and Barracks Road, Emmet Street and Hydraulic Road, Main Street and Ridge Street, and the 250 Bypass and River Road (the Free Bridge). Residents had complained about a rise in aggressive panhandling and Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo said he was worried about panhandlers getting injured by speeding traffic.

The ordinance prohibited people from asking for money at bus stops, on public buses, near banks and ATMs, near outdoor cafés and on any private business or property. It banned aggressive panhandling, including using profane language, badgering people for money after they’ve declined to give and physically touching people or blocking their path while asking for money. Violating the ordinance could result in a misdemeanor charge and a $2,500 fine.

As police began to enforce the ordinance, panhandlers moved into the county—Pantops, Rio Road and other allowed areas. In July 2005, Albemarle County police spoke before the Board of Supervisors, describing more frequent calls from residents about aggressive panhandling and turf battles, as well as questions about whether they should be giving directly to panhandlers or to the agencies that exist to help the homeless. Later that year, Albemarle County passed its own ordinance prohibiting panhandling in all medians, a change that pushed panhandlers back into the city, where plenty of intersections and strips were still legal and possibly lucrative. As anyone who spends time walking or driving through Charlottesville can attest, the popular panhandling spots are the Downtown Mall, Barracks Road and the Hydraulic-250 Bypass-Emmet Street medians near Kroger, Whole Foods, Kmart and KFC.

When I spoke with Charlottesville Police spokesman Lieutenant Ronnie Roberts in July, before he left his post as public information officer, he attributed a rise in panhandlers to the country’s recession.

“Think about our economy and which direction it took five years ago,” said Roberts. “You go back to about 2010, and just how bad the economy was and it just took a spiral on the financial side for a lot of people. Jobs and everything else just kind of dwindled.”

In 2010, with panhandling increasing on the Downtown Mall, and under pressure from downtown business owners who feared the begging would harm their bottom lines, city officials voted to ban panhandling at the two car crossings on the mall, at Second and Fourth streets. The following year, in 2011, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Virginia filed a lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia on behalf of five homeless people in Charlottesville who claimed that panhandling is Constitutionally protected speech and that the ordinance unfairly—and illegally—singled them out. In 2012 a federal judge dismissed the case, saying that the ordinance applied equally to everyone, not just homeless people, but that decision was overturned on appeal, sending the case back to U.S. District Court, where a decision is still pending.

In March, Longo told Inside Charlottesville journalist Coy Barefoot that his department doesn’t have the manpower to crack down on panhandling at intersections. Standing on the median itself in most locations is legal, he said, but getting to and from it is not.

“The reality is, as with any government organization, but particularly one like a police department that’s finite in numbers, I kind of balance how those resources are used,” Longo said.

Faking it?

Michael (not to be confused with his friend Mike) is 59 years old and walks with a crutch under his left arm, which is bandaged, he said, due to carpal tunnel syndrome and a compressed nerve in his armpit that gets pinched every time he places weight on his crutch. He carries a large backpack with all his belongings and a separate bag with a tent that he pitches nearly every night. He winces when he tries to raise his left arm to put it through his backpack strap. And he has to stop and rest about every 50 feet if he’s walking.

“Sometimes when I’m walking, I’ll get in such extreme pain, I’ll have tears in my eyes,” he told me as we paused for a break.

Lately, he’s been flying a sign that reads: “Wounded Veteran. Disable. Waiting on Vet. Affairs, Soc. S. Disability, Deteriorating Severe Nerve Damage. Back Cancer. Just Trying to Get By. God Bless. I Believe Jesus is Lord.”

One day, a lady stopped and gave Michael $5. He bumped into her later that day at Kroger and thanked her. She said she’d been wanting to give him money for a while, but she’d first watched him for a couple weeks to see if he was pretending to be injured. “I’ve finally come to the realization that you’re not faking it,” she told him.

Michael’s been homeless for about five years. Last year he was hospitalized four times for cellulitis, a painful bacterial infection that spreads easily if untreated. The latest bout was in his arm, which spread and became so serious it required surgery. According to his medical records, which he carries with him, he has a cancerous tumor in his back, sciatica, a hernia, severe hypertension, arthritis and athlete’s foot.

I used to say some of these same things: ‘Why don’t you get a job? McDonald’s is hiring.’ And I guess that’s karma coming back and biting me in the ass.

“You can see why I get a little aggravated when people say I’m faking it,” said Michael. “It really actually hurts my feelings. But I used to say some of these same things: ‘Why don’t you get a job? McDonald’s is hiring.’ And I guess that’s karma coming back and biting me in the ass. But now that I’ve actually walked in the shoes and know a little bit more about it, it’s easier said than done. It’s easy to criticize somebody. At the same time, I can understand why they say that because there are people out here that are faking it. But I’m not one of them.”

Michael said his life wasn’t always so hard. He said he was a Marine in the Vietnam War, graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Maryland and started his own business. At one point he owned three houses—two of them rental properties. “I was doing extremely well at one time,” he told me. But then a divorce stripped him of everything, and the only job he could get was as a shift manager at Blimpie and Wendy’s. Then his health started failing, getting so bad that he couldn’t work.

“Honest to God, I’m out here because I have to be, not because I want to. And I want them to know I’m not fake,” he said.

Even Mike first thought Michael was faking it. For several consecutive days Mike saw Michael flying a sign with his crutch under his arm and would talk trash to him about being a fraud. But then Floyd told Mike, “He’s homeless like me and you, he’s in bad shape. Leave that man alone.” Mike was flabbergasted and embarrassed. “I almost cried, dude, I felt that fucking bad,” he said. He apologized to Michael, and they’re friends now.

“You can see why I get a little aggravated when people say I’m faking it,” said Michael, who has serious health issues and carries his medical records with him. Photo: Rammelkamp Foto.

Being real homeless or faking it is a very important distinction to this group. They hate the fakers—the ones who panhandle but go to a home at night. I talked with several of those panhandlers too, but they would not agree to go on the record for this article.

“There are people around here trying to be homeless and they ain’t homeless,” said Floyd. “We got crackheads out here trying to take over the block.”

At several points in our initial meeting, Mike would break off from our conversation and yell, “Go home crackhead!” to a panhandler in the median, who had driven to the intersection and parked his scooter nearby. Occasionally the police get called to break up a disagreement between the panhandlers, said Roberts. Floyd said if the “crackheads” see him and his friends occupying all of the medians, they’ll call the cops to try and get him removed.

They worry that it gives this group, who really is homeless, a bad rap. “There’s a whole rack of people out here that ain’t doin’ nothin’ but running game to get high,” said Mike. “They’re fair-weather ho-bums is all they are. I’m out here for real. You out here because you wanna get high.”

Fear and loathing

One day Floyd’s son Robert gave me a handwritten letter a pair of female college students had handed him as they drove past. The letter gets to the heart of the fear some people feel when they see a panhandler.

“Unfortunately the very unfaithful events happening around us and the lack of trust within the society prevents us from helping you more than we actually can,” the women wrote.

They said they would like to believe that homeless people would never hurt them, “but the society taught us to ‘never be too sure’ of anything, which causes the trust issues we all have.”

This past June, Mike moved back to Culpeper for a job doing tree work and made $1,047 one week. Then the business closed, and he was back on the streets of Charlottesville. Photo: Rammelkamp Foto.

Mike said his group noticed that in the wake of Hannah Graham’s recent disappearance and killing, drivers began to distance themselves more than usual, lining up in the turn lanes farthest away from the median and casting suspicious glances. But they’re not the only ones who are worried about their safety, he said.

“Cars rolled up and locked their windows, locked their doors,” said Mike. “What about us? We sleep in a freaking tent.”

More than a year ago, Michael met a homeless woman named Yvonne. She was married to another homeless man and the three of them became friends. But about 14 months ago, her husband died of pneumonia. Yvonne’s been homeless for about four years, and she knows that “it’s scary” for a woman living on the streets. Luckily, she said, she and Michael have stuck together and forged a close and secure network with the rest of the group.

“Cars rolled up and locked their windows, locked their doors,” said Mike. “What about us? We sleep in a freaking tent.”

“A lot of girls are with the wrong guys, just out of protection,” said Yvonne one day while sitting near the Hydraulic Road and 250 Bypass intersection. “You need to have males around. My guys are never far from me if I have to sit here by myself. I usually have at least one of them here. But I’ve been lucky and blessed.”

Picking panhandling

While Michael, Yvonne and their group choose to camp and panhandle, local nonprofits are trying to give them alternatives. Over the last 15 years Charlottesville has seen a steady increase in services available for the homeless, jobless and destitute from The Haven day shelter downtown and PACEM’s network of night-shelters in houses of worship, to the daily soup kitchens and the 60 studio apartments at The Crossings that house low income and formerly homeless residents.

Kaki Dimock, executive director of the Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for Homelessness, said when she speaks to groups around the state about homelessness, one of the biggest topics she’s asked about is panhandling, which runs counter to the widely held belief that “you’re going to get something for nothing and you shouldn’t be able to do that in this country.”

“People will say, ‘Well, there’s three hot meals available a day,’” said Dimock. “I know people who panhandle because they don’t like the deodorant they give out at The Haven. Or they’ve got celiac disease and they can’t eat gluten. I think there are lots of legitimate reasons. And some of them could be, ‘I need the tiniest bit of choice in my life, so I’m going to ask you for five bucks so I can make a choice and be reminded that I can choose something for myself.’”

The panhandlers I spent time with are aware of the services offered in town. Technically, they are eligible for any of PACEM’s 65 open beds, and for $1.50 they could ride the bus wherever they need to go for a free lunch at a soup kitchen. But there are two things that discourage them from utilizing these services, they said. First is the culture that comes along with them. As Mike described it to me, these programs open their doors to everyone, which means both the good and the bad. There’s a reason Mike and the others in his group don’t go downtown, he said. That’s where trouble is. The criminals who are out to swindle and steal, they’re down there. So why, if you’re trying to get yourself on the straight and narrow, would you want to associate with them?

Second, if you take handouts from the services in town, you take on the role of a victim. But while panhandling might not seem better than accessing free services to many people who don’t need them, there is a certain amount of pride in being able to make money to feed yourself by actually doing something, as Dimock pointed out, even if it means standing in a median with a sign. In a way, the panhandling is a job where people are their own bosses. “No application necessary,” said Mike one day. They can make their own hours and the results are tangible: either they eat or they don’t. They are engaged in their own survival.

Photo: Rammelkamp Foto.

One of the charitable services in town this group does use is an outreach effort run by a church, and it may be the source of some of the rumors that panhandlers are shuttled around town by a bus or a van.

The church is Eden Ministries and it sends a van out for them on one Saturday every month. Church members drive all over town picking up every homeless and destitute person they can find. They even trek into the woods to search for them in their camps, said Eden’s ministry coordinator Julia Green. They drive the panhandlers to their church at the intersection of Route 29 and Woodbrook Drive and feed them a home-cooked meal. And then they take them back and drop them off to sleep wherever they can find a place.

When Floyd goes to that dinner, he said he tells the people at Eden, in his best cranky voice: “Something’s wrong with this food!” They reply, “What’s wrong with the food, Floyd?” And he says, “It’s too good.” Floyd said it’s the best meal he eats all month.

Every January, the Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for Homelessness conducts a count of how many homeless people there are in the city. This year they found 28 people living outside or “in a place not meant for human habitation.” Last year there were 28 people as well. The homeless live hard lives, and while Michael has the promise of a steady disability check coming to him through Social Security sometime in the next year, he’s at a loss when it comes to his friends.

“My solution lies within just time and waiting,” said Michael. “Their solution? I don’t know what to tell them.”

For now, Floyd is just concerned with making it through the winter. When he wakes up in the morning, he’s sore and stiff. He doesn’t want to get up, he said, but he needs to start walking to get his blood flowing through his aging body.

“Your pipes get rusty,” he said. “It’s just something that happens.”

One day, after Floyd told me how old he was, he got quiet and stared off into the distance at nothing in particular. I asked him what he was thinking about.

“I’m getting close,” he replied. I pressed further, “Close to what?”

He turned back to me and with a tone of resignation and said, “Getting old.”

Should the city ban panhandling in all medians? Get involved in the discussion below.