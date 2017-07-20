Community policing redux

“The main concern that I heard from you, the residents everywhere in this community, was: ‘What happened to the good old days when we knew the officers?’ I can’t tell you how many times I heard that,” said Thomas at the Tonsler Park meeting.

Thomas grew up in those good old days. For two decades he rose through the ranks of the Lynchburg Police Department before leaving in 2010 to become chief of the Lexington Police Department, where he stayed until he came to Charlottesville. When Thomas arrived here, he not only began hearing about a disconnect between officers and primarily low-wealth neighborhoods, but he also began to see why. One of those reasons? The Charlottesville Police Department couldn’t keep its officers.

Young men and women would get hired by the department, go through training at Weyers Cave and stay in Charlottesville just long enough to secure a job at another department in another jurisdiction. Major Gary Pleasants, who has been with the department for 38 years, told Thomas that the last time it was fully staffed was 14 years ago, and that was just for one day, before someone quit, says Thomas.

The average attrition rate in Virginia police departments, Thomas says, ranges between 10 and 12 percent. Charlottesville’s recently was as high as 18 to 20 percent, he says. His goal is to get the department’s attrition rate down to 5 percent.

Officers were leaving for many reasons: A lack of leadership and promotion opportunities, low morale and inconsistent messaging within the department and, perhaps most easily fixed, a substandard salary.

“Our police officers—professional police officers with one year [of] training—were making less than entry-level dispatchers,” says Thomas. Until recently, the starting salary for most officers in Charlottesville was $35,256 a year.

According to the Orange Dot Report 2.0 issued in 2015 by Ridge Schuyler, a single adult with two children needs to earn an annual salary of at least $35,000 to be self-sufficient in Charlottesville. Just six years ago, the average starting salary for officers here was $27,643.

Before taking over as Albemarle County sheriff, J.E. “Chip” Harding worked for 30 years—from 1978 to 2008—in the Charlottesville Police Department. He says the effects of a stagnated, subpar wage within the department were severe.

“What I saw before I left was: A young officer comes in for all the right reasons, he gets assigned to work evenings, he’s got to work holidays, he’s got to work weekends, he doesn’t see his family, he doesn’t see his wife,” says Harding. “And after a year or two, the wife says, ‘We’re not seeing you, and you’re not making any money.’ So then he starts working more and more overtime to try to make more money, and he sees even less of his family. And the stressors just start building. And I think that adds to why a lot of kids today get out of law enforcement. And I don’t think the general public has a clue.”

Harding says that in 2003, just two years into Longo’s tenure as chief, the department conducted an internal study that found, when taking into consideration the cost of living, no other similarly sized police department in the country paid their officers less than Charlottesville. But for bureaucratic and political reasons, Harding says city management asked Longo to shelve the study and to make sure it never saw the light of day. And so for years, the salaries of Charlottesville’s finest lagged behind almost every other department in the state. As a result, the Charlottesville Police Department became a stepping stone for officers, not a home.

What’s more, for officers who’ve chosen to stay, the low salaries combined with the high cost of living in Charlottesville have meant that many are unable to live in the very city they swore to protect. And it’s not just the police.

City Councilor Kathy Galvin recently said that only 20 percent of the 944 people who work for the city actually live in Charlottesville. For police, being a part of the community is integral to the job, says Thomas. And Harding agrees.

“When I went to a call or investigated something, the majority of the time I either knew the person directly or I knew a friend or relative of theirs,” he recalls. “[Now] you get [officers] that don’t live in the city, and they’re trained on officer survival—that everybody’s potentially capable of killing you—and then you have them come in and work eight- to 10-hour shifts in the city, and they go live and go to church and do their shopping somewhere else…when they come into the city, they just don’t know people like they used to, and the community doesn’t know them.”

In an attempt to get more officers to live in the city limits, the nonprofit, citizen-run Charlottesville Police Foundation has established a program that provides officers with $20,000 toward a house if they buy in Charlottesville. Mindy Goodall is the group’s executive director and says 13 officers have used the program since it formed in 2009.

But how do you keep officers long enough to make them want to buy a house here? A pay raise helps. Instead of $35,256, new officers coming into the Charlottesville Police Department now earn $40,310 a year, which is on par with most other jurisdictions in the state. “It was time,” says Thomas of the raise. “It was overdue.”

That $5,000 pay jump came as part of a recent increase in tax dollars for the department as a whole. In the city’s latest budget, the police department received a $1.2 million increase, for a total operating budget of $16.6 million. The year before, the department’s budget grew by about $800,000. This followed at least five years of a nearly stagnant police budget.

But while the internal ecosystem of the department may be able to rebound and rebuild under Thomas, its relationship with the community is somewhat more tenuous.

Disproportionate minority contact

Thomas hadn’t been on the job for even five months before he found himself standing in front of City Council, presenting the latest round of police department data on “investigative detentions.” In layman’s terms these are known as “stop-and-frisks”—when an officer stops someone, questions them and, in some cases, physically frisks their clothes and body in search of illegal or harmful items.

Thomas told council that from January 1 to October 13, 2016, police had 60 “incidents.” But what he left out, and what councilors didn’t ask him that evening, is that those 60 incidents involved police stopping a total of 97 people, according to the results of a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by attorney Jeff Fogel.

The problem is that both the chief’s data and the FOIA data show a racial disproportionality. This means that of the 97 people who police stopped, 74 were African-American (76 percent) while only 22 were white (23 percent) and the race of one person stopped was unknown.

But Charlottesville’s population is not 76 percent African-American. It’s 19 percent. And this phenomenon didn’t occur only last year. The year before, in 2015, according to police data, of the 110 people stopped by police, 74 of them were African-American (67 percent) while 35 were white (32 percent), again, with the race of one person stopped unknown.

When the race of those who come into contact with the criminal justice system is not proportional to their size within the total population, it’s known as “racial disproportionality.” More specifically, when it relates to African-Americans, this is called “disproportionate minority contact,” or DMC.

Earlier this year—after receiving a two-year $200,000 combination of grants and government funding—a host of officials across Charlottesville began the tedious process of gathering all data that exists in and around the criminal justice system—from jails to courts to police to service providers—to thoroughly study adult DMC.

Last year, the city concluded a three-year study of similar data on children in Charlottesville after finding that African-Americans were being arrested at a rate as high as four times as their white peers. Commonwealth’s Attorney Dave Chapman was a leading force throughout that juvenile process, and has been a staunch advocate for the adult study.

“We know that we have disproportionate minority contact along racial lines,” says Chapman. And he says it is “irresponsible for us not to take a closer look at it to find [out if] there [are] practices and procedures that we utilize that result in disproportionality that can be avoided and we would view as inappropriate. [We need to] discover what they are, and determine what are the changes that we need to implement in order to minimize or eliminate those sources of disproportionality.”

Thomas agrees, saying that a close look at DMC is crucial. Last fall, he focused his remarks before council on something more nuanced than just the number of times people were stopped. Thomas says community members are most concerned about the fact that in the majority of these incidents, officers did not end up arresting the individuals they stopped. And if no arrest is made, it raises this question: Why were they stopped in the first place? Which then raises the question of bias, mistreatment and harassment.

“Who’s ensuring that your officers are doing the right thing?” said Thomas, posing the rhetorical question to council. “Because it’s not going to trial. There’s no judge, there’s no commonwealth’s attorney, there’s no defense attorney to review this process, to oversee this.”

When you interview African-Americans—most especially between the ages of 13 and 35—who live in the Westhaven, South First Street, Sixth Street, Friendship Court or Prospect neighborhoods, many will speak about either a direct or indirect experience of getting stopped by police, being spoken to in a harsh manner or being harassed by officers in their neighborhood. They talk on the condition of anonymity, however, for fear that if their names were printed they might experience an increase in these types of police interactions or—even worse—another form of retaliation. They say that’s why police do it—to intimidate them and make sure they know that at any given moment they could be stopped.