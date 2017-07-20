The bass from the DJ speakers outside hadn’t quieted yet, but the second annual Memorial Day cookout in Tonsler Park had come to a close. Several dozen people made their way past the turntables and into the nearby community center. Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas was ready to talk.
Almost exactly a year ago, Thomas was sworn in to lead the police department, but you wouldn’t know it based on the news media. For the last 12 months he’s been behind the scenes, working. He’s been hiring, firing, restructuring, retraining, creating new paradigms, fighting against old ones and attempting to gain the respect of his 125 officers. Now he needed the community.
“You’re going to see a new organization,” Thomas told the crowd of old and young residents from the area. “You’re going to see a new police department in this community. You’re going to see a different way of policing. …I’m very confident about that. And that’s not a negative comment towards what they were doing in the past. The organizational structure was not conducive to leadership.”
For all of his significant changes since taking over, Thomas is quick not to throw his predecessor, Tim Longo, under the bus. “It was really, truly organizational structure, and it just took a fresh set of eyes,” said Thomas. “You could have come in, and in three months figured it out. But when you’re in it every day”—fighting for resources, fighting to hire and keep quality officers, managing community relations, dealing with high-profile cases—“you never catch up. You become part of that problem.”
Longo, who served as chief for 15 years and now teaches a course at UVA, declined to comment on specific changes under Thomas, saying in an email that, “It was an absolute honor and privilege to have served my community and to have worked alongside such fine and dedicated people who performed so incredibly well in the midst of some very challenging and emotional cases.”
Thomas himself is not without his critics. Nor is the department for which he is now responsible, especially in light of the July 8 Ku Klux Klan protest, which saw the arrest of nearly two dozen people and the deployment of riot gear and tear gas.
But there are longer standing issues in the department, some of which Thomas inherited and others that are emerging under his leadership. It’s a department where officers have come and gone with a frequency far above the state average; where transparency is an ever-evolving target and actions are constantly scrutinized from within and without; and where an increasing wealth disparity advances in the surrounding city alongside a time-worn history of disproportionately stopping, arresting and jailing African-Americans more often than their white neighbors.
Major overhaul
After being sworn in in May of last year, Thomas met with his 16 commanders and listened to their concerns while conducting a top-to-bottom analysis of the department’s structure. “I noticed right away we had good people, they worked hard,” said Thomas in an interview last month at his police headquarters downtown office. “But how could we work more effectively? How could we be more efficient?” Each position of leadership, he says, had such a wide breadth of responsibility that it spread officers incredibly thin.
For example, when Thomas started, there were two captains, each overseeing as many as nine divisions, he says. And not small operations either. A captain might be responsible for supervising all criminal detectives, as well as the records unit, the traffic and parking units, school resource officers and myriad assignments unrelated to criminal investigations.
“It just was not logical,” says Thomas. “And when you don’t have that manageable span of control, it’s hard to succession plan, it’s hard to hold people accountable. It’s hard to really have a [finger on the] pulse and understand the day-to-day operation when you’re constantly working hard and you’re struggling.”
So Thomas created a new deputy chief position and a new administrative services division, which now serves as the link between patrol officers and investigators. And then he gave supervisors a revised set of responsibilities. “Can you effectively manage four officers? Eight officers? Can you effectively manage 25 officers?” says Thomas. “That’s what we had to go back and evaluate–what’s effective? And those are the changes that we made.”
Part of that restructuring also meant giving people new jobs. Thomas wanted to break officers and command staff out of worn-out patterns. He wanted to get them reinvested in their daily jobs and to look at their roles with a fresh pair of eyes.
“Effective January 1, I reassigned every single commander in the police department. I gave every single one a brand new job,” Thomas told the crowd at Tonsler Park. “The commanders have been here a long time, they’ve been here 20-plus years. You still don’t know them, because they still don’t understand the true value of getting to know you.”
Community policing redux
“The main concern that I heard from you, the residents everywhere in this community, was: ‘What happened to the good old days when we knew the officers?’ I can’t tell you how many times I heard that,” said Thomas at the Tonsler Park meeting.
Thomas grew up in those good old days. For two decades he rose through the ranks of the Lynchburg Police Department before leaving in 2010 to become chief of the Lexington Police Department, where he stayed until he came to Charlottesville. When Thomas arrived here, he not only began hearing about a disconnect between officers and primarily low-wealth neighborhoods, but he also began to see why. One of those reasons? The Charlottesville Police Department couldn’t keep its officers.
Young men and women would get hired by the department, go through training at Weyers Cave and stay in Charlottesville just long enough to secure a job at another department in another jurisdiction. Major Gary Pleasants, who has been with the department for 38 years, told Thomas that the last time it was fully staffed was 14 years ago, and that was just for one day, before someone quit, says Thomas.
The average attrition rate in Virginia police departments, Thomas says, ranges between 10 and 12 percent. Charlottesville’s recently was as high as 18 to 20 percent, he says. His goal is to get the department’s attrition rate down to 5 percent.
Officers were leaving for many reasons: A lack of leadership and promotion opportunities, low morale and inconsistent messaging within the department and, perhaps most easily fixed, a substandard salary.
“Our police officers—professional police officers with one year [of] training—were making less than entry-level dispatchers,” says Thomas. Until recently, the starting salary for most officers in Charlottesville was $35,256 a year.
According to the Orange Dot Report 2.0 issued in 2015 by Ridge Schuyler, a single adult with two children needs to earn an annual salary of at least $35,000 to be self-sufficient in Charlottesville. Just six years ago, the average starting salary for officers here was $27,643.
Before taking over as Albemarle County sheriff, J.E. “Chip” Harding worked for 30 years—from 1978 to 2008—in the Charlottesville Police Department. He says the effects of a stagnated, subpar wage within the department were severe.
“What I saw before I left was: A young officer comes in for all the right reasons, he gets assigned to work evenings, he’s got to work holidays, he’s got to work weekends, he doesn’t see his family, he doesn’t see his wife,” says Harding. “And after a year or two, the wife says, ‘We’re not seeing you, and you’re not making any money.’ So then he starts working more and more overtime to try to make more money, and he sees even less of his family. And the stressors just start building. And I think that adds to why a lot of kids today get out of law enforcement. And I don’t think the general public has a clue.”
Harding says that in 2003, just two years into Longo’s tenure as chief, the department conducted an internal study that found, when taking into consideration the cost of living, no other similarly sized police department in the country paid their officers less than Charlottesville. But for bureaucratic and political reasons, Harding says city management asked Longo to shelve the study and to make sure it never saw the light of day. And so for years, the salaries of Charlottesville’s finest lagged behind almost every other department in the state. As a result, the Charlottesville Police Department became a stepping stone for officers, not a home.
What’s more, for officers who’ve chosen to stay, the low salaries combined with the high cost of living in Charlottesville have meant that many are unable to live in the very city they swore to protect. And it’s not just the police.
City Councilor Kathy Galvin recently said that only 20 percent of the 944 people who work for the city actually live in Charlottesville. For police, being a part of the community is integral to the job, says Thomas. And Harding agrees.
“When I went to a call or investigated something, the majority of the time I either knew the person directly or I knew a friend or relative of theirs,” he recalls. “[Now] you get [officers] that don’t live in the city, and they’re trained on officer survival—that everybody’s potentially capable of killing you—and then you have them come in and work eight- to 10-hour shifts in the city, and they go live and go to church and do their shopping somewhere else…when they come into the city, they just don’t know people like they used to, and the community doesn’t know them.”
In an attempt to get more officers to live in the city limits, the nonprofit, citizen-run Charlottesville Police Foundation has established a program that provides officers with $20,000 toward a house if they buy in Charlottesville. Mindy Goodall is the group’s executive director and says 13 officers have used the program since it formed in 2009.
But how do you keep officers long enough to make them want to buy a house here? A pay raise helps. Instead of $35,256, new officers coming into the Charlottesville Police Department now earn $40,310 a year, which is on par with most other jurisdictions in the state. “It was time,” says Thomas of the raise. “It was overdue.”
That $5,000 pay jump came as part of a recent increase in tax dollars for the department as a whole. In the city’s latest budget, the police department received a $1.2 million increase, for a total operating budget of $16.6 million. The year before, the department’s budget grew by about $800,000. This followed at least five years of a nearly stagnant police budget.
But while the internal ecosystem of the department may be able to rebound and rebuild under Thomas, its relationship with the community is somewhat more tenuous.
Disproportionate minority contact
Thomas hadn’t been on the job for even five months before he found himself standing in front of City Council, presenting the latest round of police department data on “investigative detentions.” In layman’s terms these are known as “stop-and-frisks”—when an officer stops someone, questions them and, in some cases, physically frisks their clothes and body in search of illegal or harmful items.
Thomas told council that from January 1 to October 13, 2016, police had 60 “incidents.” But what he left out, and what councilors didn’t ask him that evening, is that those 60 incidents involved police stopping a total of 97 people, according to the results of a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by attorney Jeff Fogel.
The problem is that both the chief’s data and the FOIA data show a racial disproportionality. This means that of the 97 people who police stopped, 74 were African-American (76 percent) while only 22 were white (23 percent) and the race of one person stopped was unknown.
But Charlottesville’s population is not 76 percent African-American. It’s 19 percent. And this phenomenon didn’t occur only last year. The year before, in 2015, according to police data, of the 110 people stopped by police, 74 of them were African-American (67 percent) while 35 were white (32 percent), again, with the race of one person stopped unknown.
When the race of those who come into contact with the criminal justice system is not proportional to their size within the total population, it’s known as “racial disproportionality.” More specifically, when it relates to African-Americans, this is called “disproportionate minority contact,” or DMC.
Earlier this year—after receiving a two-year $200,000 combination of grants and government funding—a host of officials across Charlottesville began the tedious process of gathering all data that exists in and around the criminal justice system—from jails to courts to police to service providers—to thoroughly study adult DMC.
Last year, the city concluded a three-year study of similar data on children in Charlottesville after finding that African-Americans were being arrested at a rate as high as four times as their white peers. Commonwealth’s Attorney Dave Chapman was a leading force throughout that juvenile process, and has been a staunch advocate for the adult study.
“We know that we have disproportionate minority contact along racial lines,” says Chapman. And he says it is “irresponsible for us not to take a closer look at it to find [out if] there [are] practices and procedures that we utilize that result in disproportionality that can be avoided and we would view as inappropriate. [We need to] discover what they are, and determine what are the changes that we need to implement in order to minimize or eliminate those sources of disproportionality.”
Thomas agrees, saying that a close look at DMC is crucial. Last fall, he focused his remarks before council on something more nuanced than just the number of times people were stopped. Thomas says community members are most concerned about the fact that in the majority of these incidents, officers did not end up arresting the individuals they stopped. And if no arrest is made, it raises this question: Why were they stopped in the first place? Which then raises the question of bias, mistreatment and harassment.
“Who’s ensuring that your officers are doing the right thing?” said Thomas, posing the rhetorical question to council. “Because it’s not going to trial. There’s no judge, there’s no commonwealth’s attorney, there’s no defense attorney to review this process, to oversee this.”
When you interview African-Americans—most especially between the ages of 13 and 35—who live in the Westhaven, South First Street, Sixth Street, Friendship Court or Prospect neighborhoods, many will speak about either a direct or indirect experience of getting stopped by police, being spoken to in a harsh manner or being harassed by officers in their neighborhood. They talk on the condition of anonymity, however, for fear that if their names were printed they might experience an increase in these types of police interactions or—even worse—another form of retaliation. They say that’s why police do it—to intimidate them and make sure they know that at any given moment they could be stopped.
Rookie moves
So how is all of this connected? Thomas points back to those dismal officer retention numbers. “We can’t train them, we can’t develop them, we can’t mentor them if they won’t stay,” said Thomas to the crowd gathered at Tonsler Park in May. This means that when citizens in Charlottesville interact with an officer, there’s a good chance that he or she is a rookie.
“What do rookie police officers know how to do? What are they really good at?” said Thomas. “Writing tickets. Because we’ve been trained to do that.” Rookie police officers don’t yet fully understand discretion, he said. “What’s an experienced officer likely to do–if it’s a decent interaction? They give you a break. Why is that? Because they understand the value in using that discretion, because they may need you at some point. They understand we need the community more than the community needs us.”
Rookies tend to be young—in their early 20s—and eager to put their training into action, which means they may make mistakes. So while the department has held trainings in the past about proper and improper ways of interacting with residents, with such high turnover, sometimes that training is for naught.
“I think our problem is we’ve had such high turnover during the past few years, that we offer training one year and then we feel like, ‘Let’s take a victory lap, we’ve trained our officers’,” Thomas told councilors last fall. “And then we have a quarter of the department [that] has turned over in just a couple of years.”
Thomas said that the renewed emphasis on retaining officers had, in just six months, taken the department from being short 20 officers to only having three or four vacancies. “That’s going to solve half the problem, because we’re going to put more veteran officers on the streets. They’re going to understand and share our values, and what we expect. I think that’s going to help,” he said.
Thomas also stressed that today’s policing is different from back in the day. “Officers are going all over town from start to finish,” he says. “They’re very busy.” But that doesn’t mean that a type of relational or community policing can’t take hold. “We need this to become an organizational culture, that every police officer in this agency is a community policing officer,” he says.
“I think that’s one of our weaknesses here in Charlottesville, and probably around the country in law enforcement; we become so call-driven that we become conditioned to say, ‘Put out the fire,’ and then go somewhere else and ‘put out a fire.’”
Thomas says he’s encouraging officers to hand out their cell phone numbers to citizens, and to follow up on interactions they’ve had, “just to let them know we care about you.”
Additionally, he’s trying to carve out several positions in the department that are more singularly focused on developing strong relationships in neighborhoods. “We don’t have a lot of flexibility right now,” he says. “We don’t have a number of units that are not call-driven. Most of our folks are answering calls or providing direct services around the clock. So we need a little more flexibility. We’re trying to create some of that internally, where guys can go and build those relationships long-term.”
This isn’t the first time that community policing, or relational policing, has been looked to as a part of the solution to improving police-community relations. Under Longo’s watch, officers began walking beats and talking to kids playing outside in the Westhaven, Friendship Court and South First Street neighborhoods, while also launching a series of annual summertime ice cream socials. And yet, years later, many of the same complaints can still be heard from residents.
Last fall, Thomas pointed councilors to another key part to the equation. “I do believe that there’s an education component to the public as well,” he said. “That’s important. It’s not just the police department.”
If you look at the breakdown of those 60 stop-and-frisk incidents from January 1 to October 13 last year, 45 didn’t result in an arrest. Thomas stressed that of those, 36 involved African-Americans, and seven involved white people. Of those 36 that involved African-Americans, 23 of them—64 percent—occurred because officers were responding to a 911 call, while only 13—36 percent—were initiated solely by an officer claiming to have seen some sort of suspicious activity. Compare that to the seven stops of white people, where three of those—43 percent—were prompted by a 911 call, and four—57 percent—were a result of an officer’s judgment. This not only means that African-Americans are being stopped at a higher rate than white people, but that the general public is calling the cops on African-Americans at a higher rate as well. This, Thomas said, can’t be ignored.
There’s another component to the public’s education that Thomas is working on, and it involves the Police Citizen’s Advisory Panel, a nine-member body formed in 2008 to improve the police and community’s relationship. David Simmons, a clinical instructor in nursing at UVA, is the chairman of the panel and says it is on track to begin overseeing and reviewing the police department’s stop-and-frisk data.
And not just the data, but also the details of the interactions—the narratives, as they’re called—to gauge whether officers acted appropriately or not. After its review, Simmons says the panel is hoping to release a quarterly report to the public.
This would be a major victory for transparency advocates, as the city has long refused to make these narratives public. Two years ago, when Longo was still chief, the city fought—and won—a case in circuit court brought by the local chapter of the NAACP and the Public Housing Association of Residents to try and obtain the details of police stops. The city argued that they are investigative files and not subject to public release. Simmons says nothing has been finalized, however, and discussions on the details of this process are ongoing.
But while interactions with police may be getting more scrutiny, there remains another vital area of oversight that transparency advocates point to. What happens if there is a bad stop? What happens if an officer acts inappropriately or, at the very least, the citizen feels it was inappropriate? What recourse do civilians have? Certainly they can file a complaint against the department, and that complaint will get reviewed and an investigation may even be conducted. The only hitch? That investigation is done by the police.
Policing the police
In May, Charlottesville resident Katrina Turner spoke to City Council about an incident that occurred last year with her 31-year-old son, Timothy Porter. According to Turner, her son called the police after a domestic dispute with his girlfriend turned violent. Porter said he was the victim, but shortly after police arrived, it was him they arrested. In the process, both Turner and Porter, who are African-American, say he was badly mistreated and abused by officers. Shortly thereafter, Turner filed a complaint against the two arresting officers, who are white, saying they had assaulted her son, used excessive force and acted with racial bias.
Three months later, Turner received a letter from Detective Sergeant Brian O’Donnell, who works in the department’s internal affairs, saying that it had completed an extensive administrative investigation and found that the officers “acted reasonably and within departmental policy.” O’Donnell wrote, “Both you and your son have, understandably, heard what you wanted to hear to support your beliefs,” but the facts of the case did not support their claims. The letter also said Thomas agreed with the report’s conclusions.
More recently, Thomas met privately with Turner and Porter to discuss the details of the case. According to Turner, the chief told them that the matter was closed, and their only recourse was to retain a lawyer and appeal the decision in court.
But what about people who can’t afford a lawyer? In the past several years, there has been talk of creating a civilian-led oversight panel that would provide residents with a third-party review process.
The idea behind such a review panel is similar to that being ironed out by the Police Citizen’s Advisory Panel. Simmons, its chairman, says that the department’s current review process is “rigorous” and amply adequate, and that he doesn’t see a need to create an outside body to review police complaints.
Speaking in public for the first time since the incident occurred, Turner asked councilors, “Out of all the complaints that have been filed against the police, how many officers have been made accountable for their actions? I am publicly asking for the statistics on this. How many citizens have been believed when an officer is reported for assault?”
Turner’s not alone in her desire for more transparency of police actions. Fogel, who ran unsuccessfully for commonwealth attorney this year, was recently arrested at his house after an altercation on the Downtown Mall led to him being charged with misdemeanor assault.
Fogel has long criticized the criminal justice system in Charlottesville, advocating for the rights of low-income residents and decrying racial disproportionality at nearly every level. The nature of his arrest has added to his critique, as five officers showed up at his house at 12:30am. He asked the police department about it, saying that the number of officers and the late hour were overkill.
According to Fogel, a captain replied that such methods were not unusual, that police serve arrest warrants around the clock. “Okay, that makes it all the more serious,” Fogel says, wondering if this is how police treat him, a well-known white 72-year-old lawyer, how do they treat young low-wealth African-Americans?
Similarly, Pam Starsia, an attorney and activist with Showing Up for Racial Justice, recently wrote the police department to complain about a series of unannounced in-person visits officers made to the homes and workplaces of other activists in the area ahead of the July 8 KKK rally. The police department says it was attempting “to offer assistance and gather information.” But Starsia called their methods “an intimidation tactic intended to curtail leftist speech and expressive conduct.”
Furthermore, SURJ endorsed Fogel’s bid for commonwealth’s attorney, which was based in part on calls to heavily scrutinize cases that involve police searches, as well as those brought by the local drug task force. And though he has no “smoking gun,” Fogel believes the manner of his arrest was retaliation for his constant criticisms and for his campaign.
He says there’s a broader message the police department is sending. “The message is: We’re watching you,” says Fogel. “We think you’re a troublemaker and we’re going to be watching you.”
Questions of legality and proper conduct aside, the underlying thread contained within all of these situations is an increasing desire for some form of third-party objective oversight or review body to provide an additional layer of police accountability.
New blue lines
Other changes are afoot within the department as well. For years, the city has mulled the possibility of forming its own academy with Albemarle County and UVA to train incoming officers locally, instead of sending them 50 miles away to the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Academy in Weyers Cave. Now, Thomas says it’s no longer just an idea.
“That absolutely is the plan,” he says. Whether the new local training facility is a stand-alone academy that takes the place of the training at Weyers Cave, or whether it serves as a satellite facility and supports the training at Weyers Cave, is still being decided, he says. “We are excited about that, but that’s a long-term process. That’s probably a five-year endeavor,” says Thomas.
Another major shift is that the local Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force is in the beginning stages of transitioning into a state task force. Thomas says the shift would mean more financial resources for the task force, while also broadening the scope of its mission beyond just the greater Charlottesville-Albemarle region.
“It offers us an opportunity to work outside of our boundaries, with the goal being: Let’s stop illicit narcotics from being trafficked into Charlottesville,” says Thomas. “Right now, we work hard, we combat drugs when they’re here, and we do a good job with that. But what if we can work with our regional partners and stop drugs from coming into our city? That’s the goal. And the state [police] provides a tremendous amount of resources.”
JADE currently consists of six members from the Charlottesville Police Department, three from Albemarle County Police Department, a detective from UVA Police and an agent from Virginia State Police. In the past, the task force has been criticized for focusing on addicts and low-level dealers. The move, says Thomas, will connect the task force to others throughout the state. But what, if any, ripple effects an increased state police presence will have in Charlottesville remains to be seen.
Finally, every officer in the patrol division has now been outfitted with a body camera, said Thomas at a talk in June to several dozen people at the monthly meeting of the local NAACP chapter, held at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. The process began under Longo, and Thomas wasn’t sure whether officers would take to body cameras. “The officers want it, it’s become a great evidence tool for them,” Thomas said. “They don’t see it as Big Brother watching. They see it as part of their duty, that this is who I am. They understand they are in the spotlight. So I’m not surprised that officers embrace that. For the most part, we’re good people. We’re not perfect, but we’re pretty good people.”
Minority chief
As the first African-American chief of the Charlottesville Police Department, Thomas has stepped into uncharted territory for the city, and has sought to gather feedback from nearly every corner along the way. Among dozens of other discussions, he’s attended multiple NAACP meetings since his arrival last year, and it was during the most recent monthly meeting that he put his own situation into perspective.
While no two situations are alike, he said, being a racial minority in a powerful government body isn’t exactly new for him. “I have spent an entire career working in a white male-dominated career field. I’ve had a lot of good days, had some bad days,” Thomas told the small crowd gathered at the Jefferson School.
He grew up in Lynchburg, “in the hood,” as he described it. “There were no white people in my neighborhood.” Police were not the good guys that he believes them to be today, he said. “We were not friendly with the police growing up, we ran from police, me and my friends.”
For 35 years, his mother worked for the Lynchburg Police Department, and was the chief’s secretary. “I didn’t envision this life until my mom got the job and I was introduced to it and I got to interact with police officers.” Perhaps it was his mother’s insider view that prompted her to plead with him not to join the force. She didn’t think it could offer him the career goals that he sought, he said. “I defied that [and] said, ‘No. I will join the police department, and one day I’ll be the chief of police,’” Thomas recalled.
As one of the few African-American officers rising through the ranks in Lynchburg, Thomas has seen firsthand the resistance to change. He’s been called racial slurs and has been denigrated because of the color of his skin. But he’s also seen what perseverance, discipline and sincere relationships that transcend race can accomplish. And it’s the latter that he’s trying to instill within his men and women now.
It’s more complicated than just hiring more African-American or Hispanic officers, he says. “It’s people coming together, embracing their differences, respecting each other and working together,” says Thomas. “That’s the community that you want to live in, that’s the department you want to work for, when you understand and respect others. That’s the process that continues. That’s the message from my commanders down to my line officers.”
So while, yes, race is important and we should talk about it in an open and honest way, says Thomas, it’s a part of a bigger picture. And it’s that bigger picture he is trying to paint, and to get the entirety of the Charlottesville Police Department to help paint as well.
“Now it’s up to us to build relationships with members of our community and try to earn the trust back,” he said. “And there’s only one way to earn trust, and that’s to get to know each other and build relationships. And that’s what you’re seeing now. That’s how we’re evolving once again. And we move slow—I’m sorry, we’re the government—but we are moving towards that direction.”