LIVING Picks: Week of November 9-15

Family

Shenandoah National Park free entrance day

Friday, November 11

In honor of Veterans Day, the National Park Service is offering free entrance into its more than 400 parks. Free; park open 24 hours. Shenandoah National Park, 3655 U.S. Hwy. 211 E., Luray. (540) 999-3500.

Nonprofit

Virginia Organizing Social Justice Bowl

Friday, November 11

Enjoy a soup-and-bread supper and take home your handcrafted bowl created by an area artist. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Rugby Rd. $30; tickets must be purchased in advance, 6-8pm. virginia-organizing. org

Food

Harvest wine dinner

Saturday, November 12

Take in the fall harvest during a five-course dinner paired with wines from DelFosse Vineyards & Winery. DelFosse Vineyards & Winery, 500 DelFosse Winery Ln., Faber. $75-85, 6:30pm. delfossewine.com

Health & Wellness

Great American Smokeout

Thursday, November 17

Create a stop-smoking plan, receive a smoking-cessation survival toolkit, self-care strategies and more. Carver Recreation Center Jefferson School City Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. Free, 7-9am and 11am-1pm. 972-6244.