LIVING Picks: Week of November 9-15

Family
Shenandoah National Park free entrance day
Friday, November 11
In honor of Veterans Day, the National Park Service is offering free entrance into its more than 400 parks. Free; park open 24 hours. Shenandoah National Park, 3655 U.S. Hwy. 211 E., Luray. (540) 999-3500.
Nonprofit
Virginia Organizing Social Justice Bowl
Friday, November 11
Enjoy a soup-and-bread supper and take home your handcrafted bowl created by an area artist. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Rugby Rd. $30; tickets must be purchased in advance, 6-8pm. virginia-organizing. org
Food
Harvest wine dinner
Saturday, November 12
Take in the fall harvest during a five-course dinner paired with wines from DelFosse Vineyards & Winery. DelFosse Vineyards & Winery, 500 DelFosse Winery Ln., Faber. $75-85, 6:30pm. delfossewine.com
Health & Wellness
Great American Smokeout
Thursday, November 17
Create a stop-smoking plan, receive a smoking-cessation survival toolkit, self-care strategies and more. Carver Recreation Center Jefferson School City Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. Free, 7-9am and 11am-1pm. 972-6244.