LIVING Picks: Week of November 8-14

NONPROFIT

Veterans Day ceremony

Friday, November 10

The UVA Army ROTC cadets, the Buford Middle School band and Retired Colonel James O’Kelley will participate in a ceremony to salute our veterans, followed by a living timeline of veterans. Active duty military and veterans get in free; $8-$14 admission includes historic house tour, 1pm. James Monroe’s Highland, 2050 James Monroe Pkwy. highland.org

HEALTH & WELLNESS

A path of awakening workshop

Saturday, November 11

Janine Russell, a holistic medicine practitioner, leads a six-hour workshop to help you heal from past wounds and create a path for the life you want. $95, 10am-4:30pm. Polarity Barn, 6428 Dick Woods Rd. violetpath.us/workshops

FAMILY

Light House Studio shorts

Thursday, November 9

This compilation of Light House Studio students’ work includes narrative, animation and documentary films. A discussion with the young filmmakers follows. Arrive 15 to 30 minutes early to find a seat. Free, 5:30pm. Violet Crown Cinema, 200 W. Main St., Downtown Mall. virginiafilmfestival.org

FOOD & DRINK

Annual truffle dinner

Saturday, November 11

After enjoying Brut and canapés in the Octagon Cellar, move into the Piedmont Arcades for a four-course truffle dinner and wine pairing. The dinner is prepared in conjunction with Dr. Jeff Long and his truffle dog, Este. $170, 7pm. Barboursville Vineyards, 17655 Winery Rd., Barboursville. RSVP required. (540) 832-7848.