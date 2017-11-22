LIVING Picks: Week of November 22-28

FAMILY

Holiday open house

Sunday, November 26

Get into the holiday spirit by ogling the decorations as you stroll through the first floor of Monticello. Don’t forget to stop by the Shop at Monticello for tastings and treats. Free, 9am-4pm. Monticello, 931 Thomas Jefferson Pwky. monticello.org

NONPROFIT

Blessing of the Hounds

Thursday, November 23

The annual blessing ceremony includes bagpipes, a soloist and, of course, horses and hounds. Cider, hot chocolate and donuts will be provided. Proceeds benefit the Rivanna Conservation Alliance and Wildlife Center of Virginia. Donations accepted, 10am. Grace Episcopal Church, 5607 Gordonsville Rd., Keswick. 293-3549.

FOOD & DRINK

Holiday cupcake decorating

Monday, November 27

During this hands-on class, Nicky Rose from Kraken Cakes will demonstrate how to decorate seasonal-inspired cupcakes or cakes using fondant. $55, 6-8pm. RSVP required. The Happy Cook, Barracks Road Shopping Center. thehappy cook.com

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Boar’s Head Turkey Trot

Thursday, November 23

Make room for turkey and all the trimmings by sweating off a few calories in the 36th annual Boar’s Head Turkey Trot. Bring the whole family out for the 5K race, which raises money for the UVA Children’s Hospital. RSVP required. $40-$60, 9am. Boar’s Head Inn, 200 Ednam Dr. turkeytrot.dominiondigital.com