LIVING Picks: Week of May 30-June 5

FAMILY

First Fridays Under the Stars

Friday, June 1

After a brief talk in the education building, visitors will point out constellations and other galactic wonders. The Charlottesville Astronomical Society provides a telescope—or bring your own. Free, 7:30-9:30pm. Ivy Creek Natural Area, 1780 Earlysville Rd. 973-7772.

NONPROFIT

C’ville’s Day of R+R

Saturday, June 2

Common Ground Healing Arts is hosting a donation-based fundraiser to familiarize the community with its services, which include yoga, massage, acupuncture, meditation, zero balancing, craniosacral therapy and more. Pay what you will, 10am-8pm. Common Ground Healing Arts, 233 Fourth St. NW, Suite 219. commongroundcville.org

FOOD & DRINK

African-American foodways demonstration

Saturday, June 2

Michael Twitty, James Beard award-winning author, will demonstrate early African-American foodways in Colonial America, and discuss the politics surrounding the origins of soul food and Southern cuisine. Free, 10am-2pm. James Madison’s Montpelier, 11350 Constitution Hwy., Montpelier Station. (540) 672-2728.

HEALTH & WELLNESS

4 Our Freedom 5K

Saturday, June 2

This race benefits five nonprofits that provide services to active members of the military, veterans and their families. $35, race starts at 8am. University of Virginia Research Park, 1000 Research Park Blvd. 4ourfreedom5k.com