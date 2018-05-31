LIVING Picks: Week of May 30-June 5

FAMILY
First Fridays Under the Stars
Friday, June 1
After a brief talk in the education building, visitors will point out constellations and other galactic wonders. The Charlottesville Astronomical Society provides a telescope—or bring your own. Free, 7:30-9:30pm. Ivy Creek Natural Area, 1780 Earlysville Rd. 973-7772.
NONPROFIT
C’ville’s Day of R+R
Saturday, June 2
Common Ground Healing Arts is hosting a donation-based fundraiser to familiarize the community with its services, which include yoga, massage, acupuncture, meditation, zero balancing, craniosacral therapy and more. Pay what you will, 10am-8pm. Common Ground Healing Arts, 233 Fourth St. NW, Suite 219. commongroundcville.org
FOOD & DRINK
African-American foodways demonstration
Saturday, June 2
Michael Twitty, James Beard award-winning author, will demonstrate early African-American foodways in Colonial America, and discuss the politics surrounding the origins of soul food and Southern cuisine. Free, 10am-2pm. James Madison’s Montpelier, 11350 Constitution Hwy., Montpelier Station. (540) 672-2728.
HEALTH & WELLNESS
4 Our Freedom 5K
Saturday, June 2
This race benefits five nonprofits that provide services to active members of the military, veterans and their families. $35, race starts at 8am. University of Virginia Research Park, 1000 Research Park Blvd. 4ourfreedom5k.com