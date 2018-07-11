Living Picks: Week of July 11-17

Nonprofit

CASPCA benefit

Thursday, July 12

Dining out can benefit more than your stomach: Mention Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA on July 12, and 10 percent of your check at Bonefish Grill will go to animals-in-need. Price varies, 11am-10pm. Bonefish Grill, 269 Connor Dr. 975-3474.

Food & Drink

Anniversary party

Saturday, July 14

Albemarle CiderWorks is hosting a party for its ninth anniversary. There will be cider and food à la carte, along with live music and games. Free, 2-6pm. Albemarle CiderWorks, 2545 Rural Ridge Ln., North Garden. 297-2326.

Health & Wellness

Jefferson Sprint Triathlon & Duathlon

Sunday, July 15

Events for both adults and youth: Triathlon includes a pool swim followed by biking and running, while the duathlon consists of running/biking/running. Race benefits Claudius Crozet Park. $40-$170; 6am-2pm. Claudius Crozet Park, 1075 Claudius Crozet Park, Crozet. emily @charlottesvillemultisports.com

Family

Shakespeare in Scottsville

Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15

A cast of 24 youth ages 9 to 16 put on a performance of Shakespeare’s Love’s Labour’s Lost, one of his earliest comedies. $5, 7pm Saturday; 3pm Sunday. St. Anne’s Parish, 900 Glendower Rd., Scottsville. 286-3629.