LIVING Picks: Week of December 21-27

FAMILY

Kwanzaa celebration

Monday, December 26

A discussion will follow a showing of the first feature film on Kwanzaa, The Black Candle: A Kwanzaa Celebration. Free, 3-5pm. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. jeff schoolheritagecenter.org

NONPROFIT

Operation Silent Night

Through December

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is reducing adoption fees by 50 percent for all critters—cats, kittens, dogs, puppies and small animals—through the end of the month. Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Dr. caspca.org

FOOD & DRINK

Keswick Hall Christmas Day grand buffet

Sunday, December 25

Take the whole family to an elegant Christmas buffet. $79 adults, $35 ages 3-12; seatings at 11am and 1pm. Keswick Hall and Golf Club, 701 Club Dr. Call 979-3440.

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Food for Thought class

Wednesday, December 21

Learn ways to modify your diet and reduce fat, cholesterol and sodium. Includes tips on adding foods rich in nutrients such as fiber, potassium and antioxidants. Free, 1- 2pm. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Health & Wellness Center, 590 Peter Jefferson Pkwy., Suite 200. (800) 736-8272.