LIVING Picks: Week of December 13-19

FAMILY
Mrs. Claus Invites
Wednesday, December 13
Mrs. Claus and her friends invite kids of all ages to enjoy singing, storytelling, craftmaking and more. Advance tickets required. $10, 4-6pm. Omni Hotel Charlottesville, 212 Ridge McIntire Rd. virginiagingerbreadchristmas.com
NONPROFIT
Bengali cooking class fundraiser
Saturday, December 16
Mahabuba Akhter demonstrates how to prepare authentic Bengali dishes from scratch, and participants will share the dishes they prepare together. $20, noon-2pm. The Haven, 112 Market St. thehaven.org/bengali_cooking_class
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Swimming with Santa
Saturday, December 16
After children participate in holiday cookie decorating and arts and crafts, they can enjoy some swim time with Santa Claus. Dinner and a photo with Santa is included in the price; RSVP required. $15 members; $25 nonmembers, 5-8pm. Brooks Family YMCA, 151 McIntire Park Drive. 974-9622.
FOOD & DRINK
Potter’s Craft Cider wassail
Saturday, December 16
Join in the wassailing fun, which traditionally involves singing songs and imbibing hot mulled cider, to ensure a good apple harvest the following year. Potter’s will offer 10 ciders on tap as well as a hot, spiced, fortified cider. Free entry, noon-7pm. Potter’s Craft Cider, 4699 Catterton Rd., Free Union. potterscraftcider.com