LIVING Picks: Week of December 13-19

FAMILY

Mrs. Claus Invites

Wednesday, December 13

Mrs. Claus and her friends invite kids of all ages to enjoy singing, storytelling, craftmaking and more. Advance tickets required. $10, 4-6pm. Omni Hotel Charlottesville, 212 Ridge McIntire Rd. virginiagingerbreadchristmas.com

NONPROFIT

Bengali cooking class fundraiser

Saturday, December 16

Mahabuba Akhter demonstrates how to prepare authentic Bengali dishes from scratch, and participants will share the dishes they prepare together. $20, noon-2pm. The Haven, 112 Market St. thehaven.org/bengali_cooking_class

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Swimming with Santa

Saturday, December 16

After children participate in holiday cookie decorating and arts and crafts, they can enjoy some swim time with Santa Claus. Dinner and a photo with Santa is included in the price; RSVP required. $15 members; $25 nonmembers, 5-8pm. Brooks Family YMCA, 151 McIntire Park Drive. 974-9622.

FOOD & DRINK

Potter’s Craft Cider wassail

Saturday, December 16

Join in the wassailing fun, which traditionally involves singing songs and imbibing hot mulled cider, to ensure a good apple harvest the following year. Potter’s will offer 10 ciders on tap as well as a hot, spiced, fortified cider. Free entry, noon-7pm. Potter’s Craft Cider, 4699 Catterton Rd., Free Union. potterscraftcider.com