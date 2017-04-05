LIVING Picks: Week of April 5-11

Nonprofit

C’ville Walk-a-Mile

Saturday, April 8

In support of the Sexual Assault Resource Agency, community members are invited to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes. Free for kids under 10, $25 for adults; noon. Start in front of Main Street Arena, 230 W. Main St., Downtown Mall. sara cville.org

Family

Charlottesville Dogwood Festival carnival

Thursday, April 6-Sunday, April 23

The Charlottesville Dogwood Festival celebration continues with a carnival in McIntire Park, as well as fireworks the night of April 7. Free, various times. McIntire Park, U.S. Route 250 Bypass. 961-9824.

Food & Drink

Spring Fling party

Saturday, April 8

Enjoy the spring weather while sipping seasonally inspired cocktails on Virginia Distillery Co.’s back patio or deck, while listening to music from Beatles tribute band Das Homage from 2-5pm. Free, 11am-6pm. Virginia Distillery Co., 299 Eades Ln., Lovingston. 285-2900.

Health & Wellness

BE BOLD 4 Miler

Saturday, April 8

After taking in panoramic mountain views in this four-mile race along Route 151, enjoy a post-race party with cider samples from Bold Rock, along with live music and an awards ceremony. $45, 9am. Bold Rock Nellysford Cider Barn, 1020 Rockfish Valley Hwy., Nellysford. 361-1030.