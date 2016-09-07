Live your fest life

COMMUNITY FESTIVALS

Sense of pride

When Jenny Mead was a teenager in Charlottes-ville in the early 1970s, she says she “wasn’t completely tripped up by [her] growing realization” that she was gay. She was relatively happy and says her parents, while they may have struggled a bit with who she was, ultimately accepted her sexuality and let Mead know they loved her.

“But I’ve always felt so sad that, particularly back then, many adolescents and teenagers had to struggle with their sexuality and didn’t know who to talk to or where to turn,” she says. When she was a teen, there were “simply no resources for anyone questioning or trying to come to terms with their sexuality,” at least that Mead knew of. “The only avenue that one could pursue, which I did, was going to therapy,” she says, adding that “the American Psychiatric Association only removed homosexuality from its official Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) in 1973.”

As an adult, Mead lived in Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles, where there were more openly gay people and “the gay lifestyle was very much evident,” she says. Every time she came back to Charlottesville to visit her family, she says she “pretty much shut off” the social side of herself because there didn’t seem to be much for her—she struggled to find a gay bar and thus didn’t go out.

Fast-forward a few decades, and much has changed. Same-sex couples hold hands on the Downtown Mall and all over town. There’s Escafé. There’s the occasional drag show. There’s marriage equality. There’s the Charlottesville Pride Community Network—Mead serves as secretary for the volunteer group—that provides resources on everything from finding a doctor to finding a wedding cake to meeting fellow LGBTQ folks and straight allies, and puts on the annual Cville Pride Festival every September in Lee Park.

The festival, which celebrates its fifth anniversary this year on Saturday, September 17, began humbly, in a series of community picnics.

Max Miss Everything serves as host for the fifth annual Cville Pride Festival. Photo by Jackson Smith

Charlottesville Pride Community Network President Amy Sarah Marshall says that when she first became part of the gay community in Charlottesville, “there were a few little groups for lesbians or gay guys, [a group] for youth, PFLAG for parents,” but she didn’t know of any gatherings that incorporated everybody. So she started organizing picnics open to the entire Charlottesville community—LGBTQ and straight folks alike. When people started giving her money to put on more events, she decided that she’d put it toward a festival that she hoped would begin to break down the “don’t ask don’t tell” mentality she saw around town and, in turn, open up a conversation about sexuality. “Let’s be vocal! Let’s be real open, not fake open,” Marshall recalls thinking.

That first year, in 2012, Marshall thought “maybe a few people would come” to the Cville Pride Festival, but more than 1,000 showed up. Every year, more people turn out, more sponsors donate and more vendors set up booths, says Marshall. In fact, the festival has grown so much that the Pride board is considering moving the festival from its current location in Lee Park to a larger space to accommodate the vendors, entertainment and attendees.

“I think people had the experience of, ‘It’s okay to come out, it’s okay to do this—they saw friends [at the festival], they saw people they didn’t expect to be there. And it started this snowball effect of opening up,” Marshall says.

Marshall says she’ll never forget the moment when, a few days after the first Cville Pride Festival, she was running on the Rivanna Trail and she came across two boys holding hands. They told her they’d been at Pride, and she knew then that the festival had made a difference. “I’ve watched it change how people feel in the town throughout the years,” Marshall says. “That open acceptance is meaningful, transformative.”

There’s been a heartening show of support from the Charlottesville and Albemarle County communities, but throwing an all-inclusive, diverse festival is not without its challenges, says Marshall. It can be tough to get LGBTQ people to show up, explains Marshall, who chalks it up to fear of rocking the boat. “‘If we’re doing fine, why kick up a fuss?’ I think there’s some of that at work; we’ve talked about it over the years,” Marshall says.

Cville Pride, which Marshall says is mostly lesbian-run, hopes to become more diverse. “We are actively asking people to be involved, people of all kinds,” Marshall says. “We can only be as good as what we get.”