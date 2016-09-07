Live your fest life

It’s fall, ya’ll, and it’s the perfect time of year to celebrate: Summer’s in our rearview mirror, bountiful harvests have sprouted from the earth and various communities are getting together to share their passions. Our festival guide (organized by arts, music, food-and-drink and community) gives you an overview of what’s happening around town from September through November. We hit you with the highlights of each event, as well as some behind-the-scenes information about how these fests came to be.
COMMUNITY FESTIVALS
Sense of pride
When Jenny Mead was a teenager in Charlottes-ville in the early 1970s, she says she “wasn’t completely tripped up by [her] growing realization” that she was gay. She was relatively happy and says her parents, while they may have struggled a bit with who she was, ultimately accepted her sexuality and let Mead know they loved her.
“But I’ve always felt so sad that, particularly back then, many adolescents and teenagers had to struggle with their sexuality and didn’t know who to talk to or where to turn,” she says. When she was a teen, there were “simply no resources for anyone questioning or trying to come to terms with their sexuality,” at least that Mead knew of. “The only avenue that one could pursue, which I did, was going to therapy,” she says, adding that “the American Psychiatric Association only removed homosexuality from its official Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) in 1973.”
As an adult, Mead lived in Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles, where there were more openly gay people and “the gay lifestyle was very much evident,” she says. Every time she came back to Charlottesville to visit her family, she says she “pretty much shut off” the social side of herself because there didn’t seem to be much for her—she struggled to find a gay bar and thus didn’t go out.
Fast-forward a few decades, and much has changed. Same-sex couples hold hands on the Downtown Mall and all over town. There’s Escafé. There’s the occasional drag show. There’s marriage equality. There’s the Charlottesville Pride Community Network—Mead serves as secretary for the volunteer group—that provides resources on everything from finding a doctor to finding a wedding cake to meeting fellow LGBTQ folks and straight allies, and puts on the annual Cville Pride Festival every September in Lee Park.
The festival, which celebrates its fifth anniversary this year on Saturday, September 17, began humbly, in a series of community picnics.
Charlottesville Pride Community Network President Amy Sarah Marshall says that when she first became part of the gay community in Charlottesville, “there were a few little groups for lesbians or gay guys, [a group] for youth, PFLAG for parents,” but she didn’t know of any gatherings that incorporated everybody. So she started organizing picnics open to the entire Charlottesville community—LGBTQ and straight folks alike. When people started giving her money to put on more events, she decided that she’d put it toward a festival that she hoped would begin to break down the “don’t ask don’t tell” mentality she saw around town and, in turn, open up a conversation about sexuality. “Let’s be vocal! Let’s be real open, not fake open,” Marshall recalls thinking.
That first year, in 2012, Marshall thought “maybe a few people would come” to the Cville Pride Festival, but more than 1,000 showed up. Every year, more people turn out, more sponsors donate and more vendors set up booths, says Marshall. In fact, the festival has grown so much that the Pride board is considering moving the festival from its current location in Lee Park to a larger space to accommodate the vendors, entertainment and attendees.
“I think people had the experience of, ‘It’s okay to come out, it’s okay to do this—they saw friends [at the festival], they saw people they didn’t expect to be there. And it started this snowball effect of opening up,” Marshall says.
Marshall says she’ll never forget the moment when, a few days after the first Cville Pride Festival, she was running on the Rivanna Trail and she came across two boys holding hands. They told her they’d been at Pride, and she knew then that the festival had made a difference. “I’ve watched it change how people feel in the town throughout the years,” Marshall says. “That open acceptance is meaningful, transformative.”
There’s been a heartening show of support from the Charlottesville and Albemarle County communities, but throwing an all-inclusive, diverse festival is not without its challenges, says Marshall. It can be tough to get LGBTQ people to show up, explains Marshall, who chalks it up to fear of rocking the boat. “‘If we’re doing fine, why kick up a fuss?’ I think there’s some of that at work; we’ve talked about it over the years,” Marshall says.
Cville Pride, which Marshall says is mostly lesbian-run, hopes to become more diverse. “We are actively asking people to be involved, people of all kinds,” Marshall says. “We can only be as good as what we get.”
This year’s festival will feature more than 70 vendors and food trucks, plus an amped-up entertainment schedule. There will be music by local bands and DJs, and performances by Nay Nichelle, known for her video parody of Adele’s “Hello,” and Lady Taij, a poet and musician who aims to empower the voiceless through song. Max Miss Everything will also host a drag show featuring drag queens from all over the commonwealth.
“We’re at this point in time where the message is correct; we’re not going to be jailed for being gay…but we’ve got to move to the next stage, where people are experiencing community,” says Marshall.
5th annual Cville Pride Festival
Saturday, September 17
11am-6pm at Lee Park
cvillepride.org
The success of the Cville Pride Festival inspired the network to put on other community experience-oriented events throughout the year. Volunteers are organizing safe space trainings that aim to create inclusive environments (i.e., don’t assume a man has a wife, or that a woman has a husband—be open to whoever their partner may be). They hold events for LGBTQ seniors, sponsor film screenings at the Virginia Film Festival and put on youth gatherings—like Nonprom and the Youth Pride Picnic—that Mead wished for herself and her peers years ago.
We’ve come a long way from hush-hush conversations on therapists’ couches and gay helpline listings in the phone book, but we’ve still got a long way to go, Mead and Marshall say. There’s plenty of hope on the horizon, hope that will gather, in the form of kids and teens, in Lee Park Saturday, September 10 for the Youth Pride Picnic and kick off a full week of Pride events leading up to the festival.
For Ben, age 13, the Youth Pride Picnic is an opportunity to celebrate queerness, to “remember that you have a family and community in which you belong and participate as your whole self; a community in which you are remembered and celebrated and relevant.”
“Looking around at a small event like a youth picnic where not everyone knows each other, it might feel a little awkward,” Ben says. But “you can look around and remember how incredible—how freaking awesome—it is that kids these days are taking it upon themselves to reclaim their space in the world and celebrate their identity.”
COMMUNITY FESTIVALS
Cville Sabroso Latin American Festival
Saturday, September 17
Noon-9pm at IX Art Park, 963 Second St. SE
luminariacville.org
This annual celebration of Latin American music and folklife is one of the most colorful and lively festivals around—the Facebook event invite encourages you to bring your camera, because there will be plenty to see and photograph. There will be food, music and dance from 12 different Latin American countries, plus a kids’ tent full of arts and crafts, face painting, cornhole and more.
You should go if you: want to spice up your normal festival rotation.
Bonus points if you: learn a capoeira move.
Donktoberfest
Sunday, October 2
Noon-5pm at Bold Rock Hard Cider Meadow, 1020 Rockfish Valley Hwy., Nellysford
donktoberfest.wordpress.com
Don’t be an ass; go hang out with some cute donkeys for the day. Donkeys, the smallest member of the equine family, are some of the most friendly, dependable animals around. Known for their ability to carry lots of weight and accomplish a lot of work on a farm, many donkeys needlessly end up at auctions, kill pens or live in neglectful and abusive situations. Meet a bunch of the donkeys that have been rescued locally—and maybe consider adopting one if you can. Local Americana favorites Chamomile and Whiskey will play some tunes. Part of the day’s sales at Bold Rock Cider will benefit the Virginia Donkey Rescue.
You should go if you: need some sweet, large-eared animal friends in your life.
You don’t want to miss: the donkey kissing booth.
Bonus points if you: make a donation to Virginia Donkey Rescue.
Old Trail Village Fall Festival
Sunday, October 23
3-7pm at Old Trail Village Center, 100 Heathercroft Circle, Crozet
facebook.com/OldTrailFallFestival
Make the trip out to Old Trail Village Center for some nostalgia-
inducing pre-Halloween fun. There will be a costume contest, hay mountain, haunted house, pony rides, photo booth, potato sack races, a magician and more. Food, wine and beer from local vendors will be on hand, too, with partial proceeds benefiting Sk8 Crozet.
You should go if you: think fall isn’t all about pumpkin spice lattes.
Bonus points if you: go all-out with your homemade costume.
ART FESTIVALS
Meet your makers
Lotta Helleberg doesn’t mind being called a bag lady—it’s all in the name of art. The self-taught textile artist often uses leaves in her work, a method called eco printing.
As for where she finds the plant materials she uses in her art, she forages some from her garden, especially the invasive species, and from her friends’ pecan trees. In the fall she collects fallen leaves in bags.
“They will still give you color even if they’re not fresh,” she says. “I know where the good trees are. People probably talk about me, the lady with the bag picking up leaves.”
Her exhibit for the 22nd annual Artisans Studio Tour will feature a variety of art objects: eco-printed quilt art, moleskin journals with fabric covers, throw pillows with Queen Anne’s lace screen prints, small aromatic pillows filled with lavender and embellished with leaf ink prints, and handmade artist books.
No matter what form her art takes, “It is always a combining of things,” she says. “I like the contrast between my big pieces and smaller pieces. I like that people can hold [the artist book].”
The tour gives attendees the opportunity to enter 23 studios around the city to meet 42 working artisans and learn how they create their art. The self-guided design of the free event means guests can pick and choose the artwork that aligns with their personal tastes and interests, from woodworking and metalsmithing to pottery and lutherie.
“As an artist, you know people who are coming to your studio really have an interest,” she says. “They ask about your methods and give feedback. It is very rewarding. The only problem,” she says with a laugh, “is that when your studio is part of the tour you can’t go on the tour.”
22nd annual Artisans Studio Tour
November 12-13
Charlottesville area
artisanstudiotour.com
Originally from Sweden, Helleberg has lived in Charlottesville since 1998. Her work ranges from larger quilt art to small artist books to handstitched and printed pillows and scarves. The common thread in all her work is her use of leaves.
“Eco printing is a unique part of my work,” she says. She first learned the technique at Shakerag Workshops in Sewanee, Tennessee, in a course taught by India Flint, who pioneered the leaf-rolling method. Helleberg explains that once you roll leaves up in fabric or paper and simmer them in water, the plant releases its pigment onto the material.
A soft infinity scarf made from a silk-wool blend and printed with leaves drapes across the table. The print retains a three-dimensional quality from the leaf-rolling method.
“Sometimes it is very distinct. Sometimes it’s more muddled,” she says. “You learn quickly what leaves are good to work with, and that different fabrics will enhance the color.”
And yet it is part of the artistry that the natural dye from the plant that was once a living thing may continue to change within her textile art.
“I try to make them in a way that even if the color shifts over time it’s not going to lose its expression,” Helleberg says.
Her current work focuses on invasive species, particularly the wild grape vine common to Charlottesville. She has always liked gardening and nature, and has always been involved in grassroots environmental issues.
“The ironic thing is that my garden is overgrown now,” she laughs. “If I could say I have a cause, I would like us all to be more gentle with the world we live in.”
Patrick Gibson, a potter who focuses on creating beautiful everyday objects, will share Helleberg’s studio for the length of the tour.
Helleberg sees the tour featuring more than 40 artisans as being distinguished by two things: “The high standard of craftsmanship, and the almost exclusively volunteer effort.”
“Everyone pitches in as much as they can,” Helleberg says. “I think it’s rare to have a volunteer organization that works as well as this does.”
A graphic designer by trade, Helleberg has contributed to the Studio Tour’s promotional materials since joining the organization several years ago. This year she designed the website.
She credits director Nancy Ross for increasing the organization’s visibility and for instituting an emerging artisan program this year in which an up-and-coming artist has the opportunity to participate for a reduced fee.
“Everyone acknowledges we do need some new blood, and to spread the word to younger generations. They do beautiful work,” she says.
ART FESTIVALS
Virginia Clay Festival
September 24-25
Stanardsville
virginiaclayfestival.com
Located in the historic town of Stanardsville, the Virginia Clay Festival is an indoors/outdoors art show with free admission that features Virginia potters, sculptors and jewelers all working in clay. Each of the 26 artists will take a turn demonstrating his or her craft and technique and answer questions. In addition to the utilitarian pieces on display, the festival also includes on-site raku pottery firings, hands-on clay projects and instruction for kids, food trucks, music and dancing under a tent.
Talk with the locals: Holly Horan, owner of Noon Whistle Pottery in Stanardsville, Janice Arone, co-owner of The Barn Swallow Artisan Gallery in Crozet, and Randy Bill, founder and director of City Clay in Charlottesville all are participating artists.
Bonus points if you: are inspired to throw down on your own pottery wheel.
Crozet Fall Arts and Crafts Festival
October 8-9
Crozet
crozetfestival.com
Held at the 22-acre Claudius Crozet Park, this festival features about 100 arts and crafts exhibitors, from photographers and sculptors to jewelers and clothing designers. Admission is $6 for one day or $11 for the weekend (with discounts for seniors) and supports the operation and maintenance of the park. There will be oil painting, wood carving and blacksmithing demonstrations, live performances by artists such as Jim Lord, Tara Mills and Jimmy Sterling, face painting and interactive musical performances for children.
Best place to buy: your new handmade journal, 100 percent cotton dress or farm table made from repurposed wood.
Where you’re most likely to: be exposed to artists from places near (Kearns Kang landscape painting from Herndon) and far (Liz Kain Jewelry from Toronto).
Virginia Film Festival
November 3-6
Charlottesville
virginiafilmfestival.org
Each November, as the Virginia Film Festival showcases new features, documentaries and classics and invites distinguished industry guests such as Vanessa Redgrave and Morgan Freeman, it lends a little glitz and glamour to Charlottesville. It also opens a dialogue about the art of film and gives local and regional talent the opportunity to shine. More than 150 filmmakers participated last year, and this year’s 29th annual festival is sure to meet expectations of both breadth and prestige. The opening night event will kick off the festival weekend with a much-anticipated film, to be followed by a gala, screenings, workshops, Q&As with directors and a late-night wrap party.
You’ll see stars: Meg Ryan, Cherry Jones and Leonard Maltin were all guests last year.
Make an event of going to the movies: Rather than settling for the small screen, Netflix and social isolation at home, you can view a range of films on the big screen and mingle with other cinephiles.
FOOD & DRINK FESTIVALS
How it all vegan
The Charlottesville Vegetarian Festival (now called C’ville Veggie Fest) looks quite a bit different today than it did 20 years ago. Being the second vegetarian festival in the country, there weren’t many models to go by when Dave Norris got the idea to start a vegetable-centered festival of his own. He’d read about the first one in North America in Toronto and the first one in the U.S. in Boston. But the real launching point came after he saw how successful a one-off pride festival was that was held in the old amphitheater at the end of the Downtown Mall.
“It wasn’t that well attended but it struck something in me,” he says. It was the mid-’90s, and a couple of people organized a gathering featuring different booths, books and speakers all centered on the topic of LGBT. Norris, who’s been mostly vegan for 25 years, thought he could do the same for vegetarianism.
He started by calling restaurants he knew were vegetarian friendly, and he contacted people who had written cookbooks who could perform cooking demonstrations and speak about life as a vegetarian.
“The first year we did it we had no idea if anyone was going to show up,” he says. “But we were blown away by how many people came.”
The festival, with about 20 booths, attracted 1,000 people, and attendance—and the scope of the festival—has continued to grow over time. The first three years it was held in the middle of summer at the end of the Downtown Mall, on the road that still ran in front of City Hall. Its next home was in Lee Park, which was a strategic move by Marianne Roberts, who took over from Norris as lead coordinator. Roberts, whom Norris calls an “organizational genius,” brought structure and processes to the festival run by Voices for Animals; she also brought her famous binder that was organized with tabs and was so large it had an index. At that point, with a planning committee meeting throughout the year, the group secured sponsors, raised money and generally grew the festival. At its peak it attracted 7,000 to 8,000 people, who they learned in exit polls came not only from all over the state, but Washington, D.C., West Virginia and North Carolina. Norris says the tourism industry folks said people were coming to Charlottesville and “making a weekend of it.”
That first year, when Norris was planning the day’s events with only a few helpers, promotions for the festival consisted of thousands of leaflets left at natural food stores and random places around the city. Although they were trepidatious about the number of people who would attend, he said they discovered that it was more than just a one-time thing, that people were looking for a festival that embraced a “positive and fun” celebration of vegetarianism.
“It wasn’t about beating people over the head with ‘you have to eliminate all animal products from your diet or you’re an evil person,’” he says. “It was more about, ‘Hey, this is a fun alternative and there are a lot of benefits to it. If you change one meal a week, great. It you go all the way vegan, great. If you are anywhere in between, great. Just come out and have fun and taste a lot of good food.”
That spirit of friendliness has carried over to today, although the organizing arm of the festival switched five years ago from Voices for Animals to the Healthy Food Coalition. Lead organizer Heather Phillips says the festival, held September 24, is rebranding itself for its 20th anniversary to the C’ville Veggie Fest, something a little more “fun.” Also new this year is the location—the fest will be held at IX Art Park and will partner with IX and WTJU for the Levitt AMP music series. Music will play all day—a new addition–and include local acts such as Jonah Kane-West and Ragged Mountain String Band, and into the night featuring Charlottesville-based New Boss and Roanoke’s Eternal Summers. To coordinate with the musical acts, the festival’s hours will be extended to 11am-9pm (also new is beer, wine and cider—all vegan—sold on-site). The number of booths is on par with last year—capped at 70—and includes a variety of exhibitors: from food vendors to ecology groups to chiropractors. The Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards will be holding their annual tree sale during the festival, alongside a rotating cast of speakers and food demonstrations, held inside the IX building. Kids activities will include garden-centered hands-on tasks to help them make the connection between growing food and eating it.
20th annual C’ville Veggie Fest
Saturday, September 24
11am-9pm at IX Art Park, 963 Second St. SE
cvillevegfest.org
Phillips says the goal of the festival is to draw as many people as possible, not just vegetarians but people who want to learn more about living consciously and how actions and lifestyle choices have an impact on the planet.
“It evolved way beyond just being a vegetarian festival,” Phillips says. “It’s a community celebration about health and living lighter on the Earth.”
FOOD & DRINK FESTIVALS
Heritage Harvest Festival
Saturday, September 10
Monticello, 931 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy.
heritageharvestfestival.com
It’s no secret that Thomas Jefferson loved to eat. The guy had hundreds of vegetable and herb varieties—some native, some immigrant, mostly practical, all delicious—planted in his 1,000-foot-long terraced garden. Even as an older man, he considered himself a young gardener; there was so much more he could learn from the earth. The Heritage Harvest Festival September 9-11 celebrates Jefferson’s agricultural legacy through local food and the preservation of heritage plants.
You should go if you: love to eat.
Bonus points if you: leave with some seeds to plant in your own garden.
Drumheller’s Orchard Apple Festival
September 24-25 and October 15-16
1130 Drumheller Orchard Lane, Lovingston
drumhellersorchard.com
Drumheller’s Orchard hosts two apple festivals each year: on the last weekend in September and the third weekend in October. That means you have two chances to get your fill of everything apple, from apple butter and cider to baked goods. But the food list goes beyond the fruits of the orchard’s labor to include barbecue sandwiches, hamburgers, funnel cake, apple dumplings and Brunswick stew. The festival also has a wide range of activities, including hayrides, a pumpkin patch, corn maze and a kids zone.
Bonus points if you: learn what secret spices go into the apple butter, the same recipe that’s been used for generations.
When you’re too full to eat another thing: mosey over to the apple slingshot to get your revenge on the fall harvest.
Top of the Hops Beer Festival
Saturday, September 24
3-7pm at The Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St.
topofthehopsbeerfest.com/charlottesville
You know the drill: Arrive early, stay till the bitter end and—above all—your pretzel necklace game better be on point to soak up some of the suds. If you want to experience everything the Top of the Hops Beer Festival has to offer, which includes samples of more than 150 craft beers, imports and cider, a cornhole tournament, silent disco and photo booth, you need to give yourself plenty of time to refill your glass often, so you’re not scrambling during last call.
Bonus points if you: make your own pretzel necklace with add-ons including beef jerky and string cheese.
Don’t be the guy who: cuts to the front of each line, pretending not to see the thirsty people behind him.
26th annual Virginia Wine and Garlic Festival
October 8-9
Rebec Vineyards, 2229 N. Amherst Hwy., Amherst
virginiagarlicfestival.com
Who can resist an event with the tagline “It’s chic to reek?” No foodie worth her salt, that’s for sure. Billed as Virginia’s largest agricultural festival, this event brings together Virginia wines and specialty foods featuring the star of the show—garlic. Don’t kiss-and-tell food options include garlic popcorn, burgers, fries and more. Once you’ve had your fill, check out the multiple stages of live entertainment, as well as the booths of more than 150 artisans.
Look out for: local band Erin & the Wildfire, which takes the stage on Sunday.
Subtract points: if you think Apple Butter Soul is a food offering.
MUSIC FESTIVALS
Life’s a festival
Justin Billcheck has all the fun of a megastar rock band on tour, only without all that pesky megastardom.
Co-founder of the Festy Experience music festival, Virginia Craft Brewers Fest and the new Devils Backbone-based Hoopla event, Billcheck has cobbled together a full-time career as an on-call rock festival operations guru. In addition to the events he’s helped launch at the Devils Backbone festival site, he’s a producer for the LAVA Music Festival in Suffolk, and an operations manager for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival (Manchester, Tennessee), Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival (San Francisco), Life Is Beautiful (Las Vegas), Imagine Music Festival (Atlanta) and at the Foxfield Races locally.
Billcheck helps run all the events through Justin Billcheck Productions, a gig that has him working essentially all year-round but in high gear during festival season.
“I’m going to do eight festivals this year—14 last year,” he says. “It’s a delicate balance of multitasking and prioritizing. The amount of people that have access to you can be overwhelming. But I enjoy it. There’s a certain beauty to it.”
Just what does being on the festival circuit around the country all summer entail? Basically it’s project management. Billcheck says with the size of some of the events these days, organizers need dozens of 20- to 40-person teams working on logistics—stage management, sound, visual design, food, beverages, band curation, you name it—just to get everything done.
Hoopla
September 29-October 2
Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub and Meadows
2000 Mosbys Run, Roseland
dbbrewingcompany.com
Billcheck’s more involved with some festivals than others. Outside Lands’ parent company, Superfly, keeps him on retainer the whole year. As a producer for LAVA, he works on booking the acts and setting the tone for the festival as a whole.
“Every show is different, but they’re also still the same,” he says. “As long as the music is coming out of the speakers and the beer’s coming out of the taps, the guests are
going to be happy. We tend to overthink and are overcritical of things the fans would never expect.”
The time on the road can be grueling, Billcheck admits. While for most shows he’s in town for a limited time before and during the event, he makes his home in Manchester for two full months surrounding LAVA, arriving in May and staying into July.
“It’s like anything in life—you balance the business and family,” he says. “I’ve chosen to work hard six months out of the year, and when I get back in the fall, I can take two to three months to focus on my family.”
Billcheck spends those two months in Manchester doing essentially what he does for the events he’s helped found. He moved on from the Festy after last year, selling his stake to co-founder Michael Allenby of The Artist Farm, and started looking for something new. He landed on Hoopla, a craft beer-centric event that’ll also be held adjacent to the Devils Backbone brewpub, like the Festy once was.
The split with the Festy was amicable, Billcheck says, but the timing comes with quite a bit of backstory. The Devils Backbone ownership sold off a majority share to Anheuser-Busch InBev in April, and the backlash from the craft beer community was severe. Devils Backbone was stricken from competing for medals in the Virginia Craft Brewers Fest this year, and the event will move to a new location next year.
That leaves a festival-sized hole at the DB basecamp that Billcheck is only happy to help fill. Billed as a celebration of “the seven amazing values that make up the Devils Backbone culture,” Hoopla will feature rare beer tappings, music by The Revivalists and Old 97’s, yoga, biking, hiking, games and activities, family-friendly events and philanthropy.
“We’re programming adventures, and a lot of them are around music, but there’s some stewardship and family is a big part of it,” Billcheck says. “When I was with the Festy, curating that part of it was always close to my heart because I have two kids and I’ve always wanted people to be able to go to the festival and not worry about bringing their families.”
Billcheck says as he travels around the country to festivals, he hears a lot from fans, and the thing that always comes up is the concept of community. A good festival, in his mind, is a place where people can go for a few days to forget about the outside world.
“I like what I do because of the people. I see them having an experience that can only be created when you’re present in that moment,” he says. “That doesn’t happen that much anymore. You go to dinner, and a group of six people are all on their phone. At music festivals, people don’t have to be so connected. They check out in a good way.”
MUSIC FESTIVALS
Chamber Music Festival
September 8-22
Charlottesville (various venues)
cvillechambermusic.org/2016/
This year will mark the 17th time Charlottesville has hosted the Chamber Music Festival series of classical concerts. Presented by the Virginia Chamber Music Foundation, the two-week event will feature shows at the Paramount Theater, Live Arts, Old Cabell Hall at UVA and V. Earl Dickinson Theater at Piedmont Virginia Community College. The majority of the seven planned events will be free.
Avoid if you: think Chamber Music is a Wu Tang Clan album.
Misty Mountain Music Festival
September 23-25
Misty Mountain Camp Resort, Crozet
mistymountain.coffeecup.com
What would happen if you took a bunch of great local bands spanning a dozen genres and brought them together for a camp-centric music festival for a weekend? You’d get the Misty Mountain Music Festival, now in its sixth year at the Albemarle County campground of the same name. Decidedly local in scope, this year the festival will feature area faves such as The Judy Chops, Lord Nelson and The Sally Rose Band. Oh, and it’s sponsored by
Blue Mountain Brewery, so the drinks are always festive.
Best for people who: gave up on music festivals because of all the walking.
In case of emergency: bring an extra sleeping bag to trade for craft beer.
Tomtoberfest
Sept. 23 and 24
Lee Park
tomtomfest.com/tomtoberfest
You can’t cram all the fun and ambition of Tom Tom into one festival. Thank the good Tom there’s Tomtoberfest, 12 free concerts over two days in Lee Park. And while the fall Tom Tom installment is mostly music focused—don’t miss Saturday headliner Corey Harris, a genre-busting songwriter who’s Collaborated with the likes of Wilco—Tomtoberfest will also feature an art fair, the Founding Cville awards ceremony and a tech-centric networking powwow.
Better than Tom Tom because it has: more of the music, less of the confusing techie stuff.
The Festy Experience
October 7-9
Nelson County Preserve, Arrington
thefesty.com
This ain’t your grandpappy’s Festy. No, seriously, he’s not invited this year. The festival is moving from its longtime Devils Backbone home and hoping to grow attendance by occupying the large patch of land adjacent to where Lockn’ holds it down in August. In addition to festival co-founders The Infamous Stringdusters, this year’s lineup
will include Mary Chapin Carpenter, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen, Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, the North Mississippi Allstars with Anders Osborne and Lee Ann Womack.
Bonus points if you: also attend the inaugural New England Festy September 17-18 in Massachusetts.
Lose points if you: show up at the wrong festival ground.