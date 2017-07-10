KKK rally at Justice Park slideshow

The demonstration at Justice Park July 8 was nothing if not well-documented. Here are some images photographer Eze Amos captured that day.

_L4C4679 deputyArrest defendGarage douglasBarker crowdfingershout2 jalaneFryingpan antifas Reaction to prohibition against masks. Photo Eze Amos Protesters react to KKK in Charlottesville. Don Gathers is center. Photo Eze Amos