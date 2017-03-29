K&F: Six salads we can’t leaf alone

Craving something fresh and green on your lunch break? These six spots boast a robust mix of ingredients—including local leafy greens. Now you just have to kick your bad habit of eating lunch at your desk.

The Earlysville

The Salad Maker

The newest addition to Charlottesville’s local salad scene, The Salad Maker’s Earlysville combines romaine, Napa cabbage, grilled chicken, cucumber, snow peas, shredded carrots, Asian crispy noodles, spicy peanut dressing.

Superfood salad

Ivy Provisions

Ideal for the busy person who wants to pack all of her nutrients into one bowl. Crunchy kale with sweet cranberries is rounded out with bright miso lime vinaigrette, and cashews for an extra burst of protein power.

Corner Cobb

Roots Natural Kitchen

A classic Cobb salad with a twist. The Corner Cobb adds savory rice, sweet potatoes, charred white corn and kale to the standard chicken, egg, avocado and onion. It’s made to order, too, so you can customize.

Local mixed greens salad

Feast!

Fresh greens are the star of the show here. Feast! sources produce from Local Food Hub and Manakintowne Specialty Growers, with farm fresh greens that are minimally processed. The rest of the salad is simple—sweet and spicy pecans and chewy raisins with a Moscatel vinaigrette.

Salad bar

Whole Foods

Build a bowl to go at the organic salad bar, which features a variety of local greens based on the season.

Rich green smoothie

The Juice Place

Drink your greens! This smoothie has so much packed in—avocado, kefir, almond milk, organic spinach, organic mango, local raw honey, mint—you may want to use a spoon.