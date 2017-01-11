January Abode: On stands now!

In this month’s Abode, we talk with homebuilder Noah Bradley about his 40-year career, learn why a homeowner shouldn’t be bound by their lot size, take a look inside an Ivy cottage and more. Here’s what you’ll find inside this issue:

This month’s featured house:

Photo: Virginia Hamrick

It took homeowner Justin Rood a while to find the perfect Charlottesville property. He was searching for an older home he could turn into a rental, but needed a house with large rooms that guests would feel comfortable staying in. He found the perfect spot in Ivy—an original log cabin section with later additions. All he had to do was finish it off. Read more here.