Love of history

The beautiful, rambling Silver Thatch Inn sits five miles north of Charlottesville just off of Route 29. In 1997, Los Angeles-based Jim and Terri Petrovits decided to leave behind their high-pressure jobs. Also trained chefs, they wanted to run an inn and a restaurant. After stumbling across the Silver Thatch online, they purchased the property and moved here in April 1998.

“Because Jim loved everything historic,” says Terri Petrovits, “this place resonated with him. We wanted to be that country inn, a place of respite and rejuvenation, where [historically] travelers could regroup before they got back on that stagecoach.” Jim Petrovits recently passed away. Terri Petrovits, who wants to pursue her love of baking—she says she enjoys making “anything with butter and sugar and cream”—is now selling the 8,000-square-foot commercial property.

The inn’s original structure—a two-story log cabin—was built in 1780 during the American Revolution by Hessian prisoners of war. (They were part of British Major General John “Gentleman Johnny” Burgoyne’s army that had surrendered at Saratoga, New York, in October 1777. Having marched more than 600 miles to Albemarle County, this 4,000-man force—half of which was Hessian, German mercenaries—staggered into their nearby Ivy Creek prisoner encampment known as “the Barracks” in January 1779.)

Appropriately called the Hessian Room, this sturdy cabin is now covered in clapboards. An amazing portal to the past, it contains wall cutouts so that the massive original chestnut logs can be viewed.

The English Room, now the inn’s center section, was attached in 1812 and once served as a boys school. Decorated in period colors, deep greens and burgundies, it features hunting images and a large mahogany sideboard. Above it is the Jefferson Room, Silver Thatch’s oldest guest room.

“These two oldest sections, the 1780 and the 1812, were built so well,” says Petrovits, “that they’ve given us no issues over the years. They’re wonky because they’ve settled, but they’ve got so much character.”

After serving as part of a tobacco plantation, then a melon farm and finally a dairy farm, these structures were purchased in 1937 by Dr. B.F.D. “Dean” Runk, who taught at the University of Virginia. Runk attached two bedrooms and the Hollymead Room on the first floor. The President’s Cottage, a separate building, was added in 1984.

According to owner/innkeeper Petrovits, today’s Silver Thatch Inn, with its seven guest rooms, is classified as a boutique hotel. “Here you can step back into history,” she says. “You can almost feel your whole persona changing to mirror these periods. There’s something that draws people back to a quieter time.”

During that “quieter time” through the mid-1800s, central Virginia boasted numerous taverns and inns. Because licenses were easily obtained—the owner merely had to promise to maintain “good rule and order”—by 1748 (just four years after its founding), Albemarle County had more than 10 such public houses.

Charlottesville’s most famous tavern was the Swan, located downtown opposite the courthouse. Built in the mid-1770s by Jack Jouett Sr., it welcomed visitors to what was then a tiny backwater county seat. The owner’s son, Jack Jouett Jr., rode overnight on June 3 and 4, 1781, from Cuckoo Tavern in Louisa County to warn then-Governor Thomas Jefferson and the state legislature meeting in Charlottesville that British Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton and 250 troopers were riding hard to capture them. Most everyone, including Jefferson, escaped. Evidently some of that month’s legislative “activity” took place at the Swan because proprietor Jouett later requested compensation for damage done to his structure by the assemblymen. By the 1820s, Swan Tavern had become dilapidated. Soon thereafter it was torn down.

Our region’s countryside taverns were derisively described during the Revolution by one of the British prisoners, Major Thomas Anburey. These businesses, he wrote, “consist of a little house placed in a solitary situation in the middle of the woods, and the usual method of describing the roads is, ‘From such an ordinary house to such a one, so many miles.’ The entertainment you meet with is very poor indeed; you are seldom able to procure any other fare than eggs and bacon with Indian hoe cake, and at many of them not even that. The only liquors are peach brandy and whiskey. They are not remiss however in making pretty exorbitant charges.” (Similar to inns and taverns, an “ordinary house” was an establishment that offered prepared meals—called “ordinaries”—at a set time of day for a set price. “Entertainment” in the 18th century didn’t refer to amusements, it meant the traveler’s basic necessities: food, drink and lodging.)