Holiday hits: Fourth of July

This week you won’t be able to wave a sparkler without hitting a parade, concert or fireworks display. Here’s a list of some our favorite Independence Day happenings.

June 29-July 4

July 4th Jubilee The United States is having a birthday and Wintergreen Resort is hosting a four-day celebration with live music, a bonfire, arts and crafts, stargazing, a movie under the stars, a block party for kids, chairlift rides, games and, of course, fireworks—at 9:30pm on July 3. Prices and times vary. Route 664, Wintergreen. 325-2200.

June 30

Crozet Independence Day Parade and Celebration Parade through downtown Crozet to Claudius Crozet Park for a celebration that includes live music, kids’ games and rides, bounce houses, laser tag, food and fireworks. Free, 5pm. Crozet Ave.

July 1

Free Union Independence Day Parade Decorate your wagon, bicycle, scooter, dog, horse, float, even your lawn mower, and join the parade from the Church of the Brethren to Free Union Baptist. Free, 4pm. Millington Rd., Free Union. 973-7361.

July 4

4th of July in Scottsville The city of Scottsville hosts its annual Fourth of July parade, complete with floats, musical performances and the Scottsville Volunteer Fire Department, followed by a party in Dorrier Park that includes more music, food and fireworks at dusk. Free, 9am. James River Rd., Scottsville. 531-6030.

Earlysville 4th of July Parade This annual parade features floats, bicycles, antique cars, wagons, horse-drawn buggies, scout troops, music, food and more. Sponsored by the Earlysville Area Residents League. Free, 3pm. Earlysville Rd.

Independence Day at James Monroe’s Highland Celebrate the nation’s birthday at the home of President James Monroe, a Revolutionary War veteran who died July 4, 1831. Activities include tours of Monroe’s home, live music from the Heifetz International Music Institute, children’s crafts and historic games. Free, 11am. 2050 James Monroe Pkwy. 293-8000.

Independence Day Celebration at the Frontier Culture Museum This annual Fourth of July celebration includes a reading of the Declaration of Independence, historic games, a pie-eating contest, crafts and historical re-enactments. Free, 9am. 1290 Richmond Rd., Staunton. (540) 332-7850.

July 4th at Monticello Monticello hosts its 55th annual Independence Day celebration and naturalization ceremony, which features guest speaker Andrew Tisch, a businessman, civic leader and co-author of Journeys: An American Story. Visitors can also see a rare copy of the Emancipation Proclamation on display. Free, 9am. 931 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy. 984-9800.

Nelson County Fourth of July Parade Nelson County kicks off Independence Day with a children’s bicycle parade at 10am, followed by the main parade, which begins at 11am, with floats, marching bands, antique cars and more. Free. Front St., Lovingston. 906-1200.

CBS19’s Patriotism in the Park Local bands, food and family-friendly activities precede the annual fireworks display over McIntire Park. Free, 5pm. Parking is available at the Albemarle County Office Building and Charlottesville High School, and shuttles are provided. 970-3260.

Stanardsville Independence Day Celebration: “Red, White, Blue ’n Greene” After a parade, enjoy games, concessions, live music, magic show, raffle and fireworks. Free, 2pm. Main St., Stanardsville.

Tom Sox vs. Waynesboro Generals The Tom Sox take on the Waynesboro Generals under the lights of C-VILLE Weekly Ballpark. When the game’s over, remain in your (nearly) front-row seat for the fireworks at nearby McIntire Park. $2, 6 pm. Charlottesville High School, 1400 Melbourne Rd.