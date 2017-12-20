The Heather Heyer way

On the morning of December 20, around 50 people drew to the scene of the August 12 vehicular attack that killed Heather Heyer and injured dozens more, where dead flowers still line the street and brick walls are still chalked with messages that mourn the 32 year old and disavow the hate that came to town that day.

“It’s always hard for me to come to this street,” said Susan Bro, the mother of the woman who died after being run over by a white supremacist in a Dodge Challenger. “I find it easier to go to the cemetery than to come here, frankly,” she said.

Photo by Eze Amos

But on this particular day, Heyer’s friends and family, coworkers, city officials and community members on whom she left a lasting impression gathered for the dedication of a street in her honor—Heather Heyer Way.

“I’m proud of how she died,” Bro said. “What other legacy could a mother ever want for her child?”

She, along with Heyer’s father, Mark, and her mentor and coworker at the Miller Law Group, Alfred Wilson, cried as they spoke.

“The terror attack that resulted in Ms. Heyer’s death and serious injuries to dozens more shocked our community and touched the heart and soul of not only Charlottesville, but the entire country,” read Mayor Mike Signer from a proclamation he signed that day. “This honorary designation pays tribute to Ms. Heyer’s dedication to justice, fairness, equal rights for all and positive social change.”

Heather Heyer Way extends from Market to Water streets and is an honorary designation, so Fourth Street addresses will not change.