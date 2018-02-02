Artificial pancreas technology allows children with Type 1 diabetes to live ‘normal’ lives

As Joshua Davis scales a rock climbing wall or leaps off a large boulder with his mouth wide open in a huge grin, the 8-year-old looks like any other summer camper his age. But this is no ordinary camp–it’s a clinical trial for children ages 5 to 8 who have Type 1 diabetes to assess the effectiveness of artificial pancreas technology.

Joshua’s mother, Shannon, says her son didn’t show any diabetes’ warning signs—until it was almost too late. When he was 11 months old, Joshua had been sick on and off for a couple of months but nobody could figure out what was wrong. He had started losing weight, but he had begun walking two months prior. He was wetting his diaper frequently, but they thought he just needed a bigger size. He was hungry and thirsty all the time, but he was a growing baby. Shannon says every symptom seemed like a normal sign of growing up. But the night before Shannon was scheduled to leave town for the weekend, Joshua did something he’d never done before: He fell out of his crib.

After the fall, Joshua didn’t show any signs of concussion, so doctors said he didn’t need to come in, but his dad, Brian, monitored him overnight. The next morning, Joshua threw up, and Brian rushed him to the emergency room in Midlothian. At first, Joshua, who was lethargic and so dehydrated blood couldn’t be drawn, was diagnosed with the flu, but Brian kept insisting something else was wrong. Another doctor came in to see Joshua, and immediately noticed a fruity smell on his breath, a sign of diabetic ketoacidosis, and a vascular team was brought in to draw blood. When Joshua’s blood sugar level was tested it was 1,230–a normal range is 80 to 120. Joshua’s system was shutting down, and if he had gone home he likely would not have survived another three hours. Joshua spent several days in the pediatric ICU getting his levels back to normal, and his parents received strict instructions on how to monitor his glucose levels and deliver insulin. Doctors told Shannon even the smallest miscalculation of an insulin dosage can be lethal.

10 percent of the U.S. population (30 million people) has diabetes. Of those, 10 percent have Type 1 (about 3.5 million people).

Today, Joshua wears an Omnipod insulin pump, and he has to have his blood sugar tested every three hours to see if it’s too high (his body needs insulin) or too low (he needs to eat carbohydrates). On school days when he has P.E., it’s almost a given that Joshua won’t be able to go to recess because his insulin levels will be too low. Hypoglycemia can cause seizures or even death.

Even with his diagnosis, Shannon says her son is an active kid who plays basketball and soccer, and is in Cub Scouts and on the honor roll. But the fear remains that his blood sugar might go too high or too low at any time and cause potentially life-threatening health problems. The good news: Shannon says they found a “life-changing” device. The bad news: It’s not on the market yet.

Through Joshua’s pediatrician, the Davis family was connected with the UVA Center for Diabetes Technology’s clinical trial in May 2016 to test its artificial pancreas in young children.

The device uses smart phone technology that is connected to an insulin pump and glucose monitor. The diabetes assistant software connects the pump with the monitor, which is a small probe under the skin that reads a body’s glucose level every five minutes. The software on the phone tells the pump exactly how much insulin to give Joshua based on the glucose level, thus the name artificial pancreas. The software was initially developed at UVA’s Center for Diabetes Technology about a decade ago, and it has undergone clinical trials with adults and children since. (Brian Davis, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 26, has participated in two of them, and says being able to trust the technology has allowed him to “live life the way I want to.”)

Joshua Davis, 8, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 11 months old. He calls the artificial pancreas a “future teller” because it determines how much insulin to administer. Courtesy photo

During Joshua’s trial, the children spent three days at the Wintergreen camp, participating in physical activities while wearing the artificial pancreas. They were then monitored using their regular systems for another three days at home. Shannon says she and Joshua both cried when they had to give the artificial pancreas back—there were no interruptions to Joshua’s day, and the family could sleep through the night without needing to test his blood sugar. Even better, Joshua’s blood glucose levels were steady—no peaks and valleys—with only one slightly low reading of 70 the entire weekend.

“They say Type 1 is a science, because it falls under the sciences, but it’s really an art form because every beat of their heart is a different stroke,” Shannon says. “When you think about a painting or a piece of music, it’s constantly changing. You can do the same things today that you do tomorrow and it’s a completely different day.”

Dr. Daniel Chernavvsky, a UVA Diabetes Center for Technology researcher and chief medical officer at TypeZero, a digital health and medicine company formed by doctors at the center to help make the technology commercially available, says the clinical trials for younger patients are important because steady blood glucose levels throughout their lives help them avoid long-term complications such as heart disease. He stresses this is not a cure—although he says he has colleagues at UVA working on that—but it’s a way to make patients’ lives easier.

Dr. Daniel Chernavvsky, UVA Diabetes Center for Technology researcher. Photo by Eze Amos

“The idea is first of all to avoid severe complications, mainly hypoglycemia in young children, and I hope we will save lives,” he says. “This system allows parents to have a good night’s sleep and kids to have a safe and good night’s sleep—that, for me, is a big achievement…to give people their life back.”

Pumped up

The UVA Center for Diabetes Technology’s smartphone-based automated insulin delivery system, the DiAs (Diabetes Assistant), has been used by 425 subjects in clinical trials for a cumulative operation time of more than 18 years.

Tandem Pump, an insulin pump company, just ran the first pilot trial and is doing clinical trials with the artificial pancreas technology licensed from TypeZero in order to collect documentation to get the artificial pancreas FDA approved and on the market.

Breaking out: UVA researchers zero in on ebola “cure”

Ebola. The flu. The common cold. None of them have cures, or even adequate prevention drugs because they evolve and splay into thousands—possibly millions—of varying strains each year. “One therapeutic that fights one strain, or variation, of the virus will not fight the other variations,” says Dr. Judith White, a UVA researcher.

White and Dr. Lukas Tamm have dedicated their academic and professional lives to researching designs for preventative drugs. Both lead separate labs at UVA Health System.

Tamm was fascinated by molecular structures and the shapes of viruses when he was a student. That fascination developed into a critical need to observe and study these varying shapes, and how their structures could be the key to determining how they react to certain drugs.

“My very first project was working on studying the structure of flu and understanding it more,” says Tamm. Many researchers jump ahead, eager to be a hero and deliver a cure-all vaccine, he says. “It’s important to start at a basic level. We need to look at changes in the structure and how it moves before we can treat it.”

White’s research is focused on practical solutions or prophylactics for fighting neglected tropical diseases and viral infections in remote areas of the world. She is frustrated with labs and clinics that focus on creating “fancy therapeutics” that contain antibodies that will only fight one specific strain.

Since the 2014 Ebola outbreak, 11,315 people from six countries have died from the disease.

Beyond the improbability of being able to keep up and create specific vaccines or pills to combat each strain, White says it’s “incredibly expensive and time-consuming to develop a new ‘designer drug,’” so they repurpose existing drugs. At the moment, her data suggest people could take two or three already available drugs that would work synergistically to prevent viruses like Ebola.

White’s research is done independently, and she uses a surrogate laboratory system, which means the live Ebola virus is not housed at UVA. They use pseudo viruses that mimic the effects, and allow them to safely observe reactions to drugs without the risk of exposure to Ebola.

“During the outbreak of Ebola in 2014 [in West Africa], a lot of unethical decisions were made by other organizations,” says Tamm. “People were in a hurry. You can’t test fast on animals, much less humans,” he says.

The work of both researchers depends greatly on grants they receive and their partnership with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Frederick, Maryland. (Tamm’s lab just secured a new four-to-five-year grant from the NIAID.) “They are integral to our research, and help conduct clinical trials that we cannot perform here,” White says. In the next few years, they hope to proceed with animal trials, and then human trials. They believe a preventative drug for Ebola could be introduced within the next decade.

“This solution isn’t lightyears away, but we do have to be patient,” Tamm says.

UVA Health System

What’s the latest: Earlier this month, UVA Health System held a topping-off ceremony for its expansion of the University of Virginia Medical Center, which will increase UVA’s emergency department from 43 beds to approximately 80 beds. A six-story tower is being constructed on top of the expanded emergency department on West Main Street; three floors will accommodate the conversion of semi-private rooms to private rooms, and the top three floors are earmarked as future space. A helipad will grace the top of the tower.

Completion date: New section of emergency department to open in summer/fall 2019; total project complete in 2021

Cost: $394 million

Fiscal year 2017

29,046 inpatients admitted

62,759 visits to the Emergency Department

883,251 visits to outpatient clinics

850 doctors on the clinical staff

23 U.S. patents issued

5 new startups

No. 1 hospital in Virginia according to U.S. News rankings

2017-18 Best Doctors in America list

195 UVA physicians

2017-18 Best Children’s Hospitals list

No. 30 Neonatology

No. 34 Diabetes and Endocrinology

No. 41 (tie) Orthopedics

No. 44 Cardiology and heart surgery

2017-2018 Best Hospitals (adults) list

No. 30 Cancer

No. 32 Ear, nose and throat

No. 35 Urology

No. 44 Diabetes and endocrinology

No. 50 Cardiology and heart surgery

High-performing departments (top 10 percent among their specialty nationally)

Gastroenterology and GI surgery

Nephrology

Neurology and neurosurgery

Pulmonology

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

What’s the latest: On January 2, the hospital held a ribbon-cutting for its new Sentara Sports Medicine Center located at its Outpatient Care Center at Pantops. The sports medicine physicians at the center have worked with athletes from novice to Olympians, and will provide a variety of techniques in treating injuries, including an advanced technique called platelet-rich plasma therapy, in which a patient’s blood is taken and doctors isolate and concentrate their platelets and inject them back into the injured area to aid in treatment.

2017 snapshot

10,219 admissions

52,523 emergency rooms visits

475 medical staff members

540 RNs

1,687 total employees

13 primary care practices

8 specialty care clinics (covering 26+ specialties)

Top five areas of care

1. General hospital medicine

2. Obstetrics and women’s health

3. Cardiology

4. Orthopedics

5. Surgery