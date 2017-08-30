First Fridays: September 1

Annie Gould Gallery 121 S. Main St., Gordonsville. An exhibition of work from 12-plus regional and out-of-state artists.

FF The Bridge PAI 2019 Monticello Rd. “Domestic Alchemy,” in which artists Amanda Wagstaff, Chicho Lorenzo and Will Mullany find creative potential in familiar household objects. 5:30-7:30pm.

FF Chroma Projects 418 E. Main St. “Landmarks,” an exploration of early vocabulary that described nature. 5:30-7:30pm.

City Clay 700 Harris St. Ste. 104. New work by the Terra Floyd potters. Opens September 8, 5:30-7pm.

FF CitySpace Art Gallery 100 Fifth St. NE. A photo exhibit honoring the military members on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. 5:30-7:30pm.

FF C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery 118 E. Main St. “The Sun, Moon and Stars,” featuring the glass art and jewelry of Diana Branscome. 6-8pm.

Andy Warhol at Graves International Art.

Graves International Art 306 E. Jefferson St. “Roy Lichtenstein & Company: Postwar and Contemporary Art,” featuring handmade, limited-edition prints and exhibition posters by artists such as Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, Gerhard Richter, David Hockney, Keith Haring, Ellsworth Kelly, Josef Albers and others.

Hot Cakes Barracks Road Shopping Center “Virginia Landscapes,” oil paintings by Julia Kindred.

FF Les Yeux du Monde 841 Wolf Trap Rd. “Russ Warren: Paintings and Sculpture,” a mixed-media exhibition inspired by Picasso. 1-5pm.

FF McGuffey Art Center 201 Second St. NW. In the Sarah B. Smith Gallery, “Flora, Fauna, Flesh and Blood,” in which Lauren Doran explores the all-encompassing task of raising children. In the Upper and Lower Hall galleries, the Central Virginia Watercolor Guild presents its 26th annual exhibition. 5:30-7:30pm.

Theresa Shepherd at McGuffey Art Center.

McIntire School of Commerce 125 Ruppel Dr. “Touchstones of Charlottesville,” paintings by John Trippel. Opens September 7, 4:30-7pm.

FF Mudhouse Coffee 213 W. Main St. Valerie Sargent’s abstract paintings derived from studies in the Akashic field.

FF Music Resource Center 105 Ridge St. “UNTITLED,” photographic portraits of people in the Charlottesville community. 5-7pm.

FF Neal Guma Fine Art 105 Third St. NE. An exhibition featuring Elger Esser, Chris McCaw, Sally Mann and William Wylie. 5-7pm.

FF New Dominion Bookshop 404 E. Main St. A multimedia exhibition from BozART Fine Art Collective. 5:30-7:30pm.

Piedmont Virginia Community College V. Earl Dickinson Building 501 College Dr. In the North Gallery, “Fish Out of Water,” paintings by Lisa Parker Hyatt. In the South Gallery, “Metadata,” a mixed-media exhibition by James Yates. Opens Friday, September 22, 5-7pm.

Randy Baskerville at the Senior Center.



FF Senior Center 1180 Pepsi Place. “Tuscany Treasures,” gouache and oil landscape paintings by Randy Baskerville. 1-4:30pm.

Shenandoah Valley Art Center 26 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro. “Germination,” a mixed- media exhibition honoring the school’s 25th anniversary. Opens September 2, 6-8pm.

FF Spring Street Boutique 107 W. Main St. “Nearest and Dearest,” oil on canvas by John Hetzel. 6-8pm.

FF Studio IX 969 Second St. SE. “Festy Love,” a mixed-media exhibit by photographers Milo Farineau and Jody Carbone showcasing The Festy lifestyle and performances. 5-7pm.

Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church 717 Rugby Rd. “Up Close and Personal,” featuring paintings of humans and nature by Sarah Jones. Opens September 3, noon.

FF VMDO Architects 200 E. Market St. A mixed-media exhibition by the “Community Collective,” featuring Thomas Kovach, Mike Hugy, Ben Arnold, Emma O’Brien, Kate Brown, Carmen Smith, Katie Jackson, Moriah McCollum, Christina Dean, Kellianne Shaver, Benjamin Davis and Rachel Oliff. 5:30pm-7:30pm.

FF Welcome Gallery 114 Third St. NE. “Selves and Selfies,” prints and paintings by Sara Ho and Eileen French. 5-7:30pm.

FF First Fridays is a monthly art event featuring exhibit openings at many downtown art galleries and additional exhibition venues. Several spaces offer receptions.