Divide revives

West Main passersby were alarmed last week to see yellow caution tape stretched in front of Parallel 38 and Gus’ Custom Tailoring, and a sign declaring Continental Divide “unfit for human habitation or occupation.” Despite that dire warning, the problem (a collapsed ceiling) should be repaired and the restaurant up and running again next week, owners say.

Building owner Blake Hurt says no one was hurt when the false ceiling collapsed, dropping drywall into the popular southwestern eatery. When a city inspector checked the ceiling, he also noticed a few other issues with the building that resulted in the temporary shuttering of the other businesses. Among the problems: a groundhog hole under the foundation.

“It certainly got our attention,” says Hurt. “It’s an old building.”

He had a structural engineer inspect the building and says all the issues have been addressed.

Parallel 38 has been granted permission for re-occupancy, according to Neighborhood Development director Alex Ikefuna. Gus’ Custom Tailoring also is open.

The “unfit” sign in Continental Divide’s door has been replaced with a “What the heck haiku” that reads, “Hey y’all. We’re okay. Ceiling fell but not the sky. Don’t fret! Back real soon.”

Divide owner Duffy Pappas says the ceiling is being replaced and a re-opening is in sight. “We’re hoping for the end of next week.”

Soon the sign at Continental Divide will say “Get in here.”